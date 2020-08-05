STEVENSVILLE — It was a close race Tuesday as one incumbent trustee was apparently ousted from Lincoln Township’s Board of Trustees.
Three of the township’s four incumbents reclaimed their trustee seats in Tuesday’s Republican primary, while challenger Kevin Gillette received the fourth most votes to earn a spot on the board, according to unofficial results on Electionreporting.com late Tuesday.
Among the four Republican candidates who will run unopposed in the November general election are Marc Florian, Gillette, Deborah Peterson and Rick Stone. Thomas Norbey II, who was elected to the board in 2016, finished with the fifth most votes and will not be on November’s ballot.
The seats all carry four-year terms.
Florian finished with 2,192 votes. The trustee, who recently retired from Environmental Consulting and Technology, has served on the township planning commission, Lakeland Health Foundation Board and the finance committee for Cornerstone Alliance.
Peterson received 2,157 votes. She previously worked as the deputy treasurer to St. Joseph Township for 33 years and has been a trustee for Lincoln Township for several terms.
Stone finished Tuesday with 1,900 votes. He has served on the Stevensville Downtown Development Authority and Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce.
Gillette claimed 1,872 votes. He is a former Lincoln Township supervisor who last ran for public office in 2016, when he campaigned for the Berrien County drain commissioner position. With more than 20 years of experience in municipal positions, he’s served on the Berrien County Planning Commission, as campaign chair for the FixBerrienRoads millage campaign in 2012 and as a volunteer at the Berrien County Youth Fair.
Norbey, who was elected as a trustee in 2016, collected 1,832 votes.