Lincoln Twp. preps for altered election
STEVENSVILLE — Lincoln Township residents living in the St. Joseph Public Schools district will not have a special election in May, said Clerk Stacy Loar-Porter this week.
The change comes after Lake Michigan College withdrew its millage renewal, with plans to correct the language and place the issue on the August primary ballot. Because of this, those living in St. Joseph school district will not have an election to vote in on May 2.
Those living in the Lakeshore Public Schools district will vote on the bond initiative.