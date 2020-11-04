COLOMA — Longtime city commissioner and mayor pro-tem Marsha Hammond was elected the new mayor of Coloma Tuesday night.
She received 410 votes, while her opponent, and fellow commissioner, Jason Hicks Sr. got 260 votes, according to unofficial results.
Hammond will serve the four-year term to replace Mayor Jim Polashak, who is retiring.
She has served as a city commissioner for 19 years and is a retired Coloma restaurant owner.
Hammond's seat on the commission will now have to be filled, as it wasn't up for re-election until 2022.
Incumbents, newcomer earn commission seats
Two Coloma city commissioners were re-elected to their seats Tuesday night and one new person was selected to join the body.
Six people were running for three four-year terms.
Incumbent Kent Churchill received the most votes, 335, while incumbent Julie Smith got 328, according to unofficial results.
The new face on the commission will be Jamie Balkin, who garnered 284 votes. The third open seat was due to Commissioner Jason Hicks’ run for Coloma mayor.
The other candidates were Harold Bragg (130 votes), Jeffrey Krolzick (171 votes) and Taylor Prestidge (272 votes).