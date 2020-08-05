ST. JOSEPH — Republican Michael Eisenhart will be the new Royalton Township treasurer, based on unofficial vote totals in Tuesday’s primary election.
“I’m feeling pretty good tonight,” Eisenhart said by telephone late Tuesday. “I would like to thank the voters of Royalton Township for their vote of confidence in me.”
Unofficial totals Tuesday night showed Eisenhart beating his Republican opponent William Foust, 649-388.
Longtime Treasurer Mick Klug chose not to seek another term. Foust, 75, has been Royalton Township clerk for eight years and said he saw an opportunity to “jump-start” the treasurer position and wanted it to be more of a hands-on role with increased communication with residents.
The seat carries a four-year term.
With no Democratic challenger, Eisenhart has a clear path to victory in the November general election.
Eisenhart, 46, is a sixth-generation resident of Royalton Township. He is a co-owner of Shoreline Smart Homes and currently serves on the township’s fire board.
He said as treasurer, he intends to focus on accountability for taxpayer money through the use of checks and balances. And he said that although money is tight, the condition of roads needs to be a priority and that taxpayers “expect the best.”