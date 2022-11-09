In the Michigan Senate race in the 20th District, incumbent Aric Nesbitt, R-Lawton, was carrying a strong lead over challenger Kim Jorgensen Gane, a Democrat from St. Joseph.
The Associated Press declared Nesbitt the winner just before midnight Tuesday.
Nesbitt was leading Jorgensen Gane in Berrien, Van Buren and Allegan counties, with Kent County not reporting by press time.
The AP reported that with 33 percent of votes counted Nesbitt was leading with 65.9 percent over Jorgensen Gane, with 34.1 percent of the votes.
In the 17th District Senate race, Jonathan Lindsey, R-Bronson, was holding a steady lead over Scott Rex Starr, D-Coldwater, and was declared with winner by the AP. There was no incumbent on the ballot as Kim LaSata, R-Niles, lost to Lindsey in the August primary election. Starr was unopposed in his primary.
The AP reported that with 55 percent of the votes counted, Lindsey had 65.3 percent of the votes with Starr at 34.7 percent.
Lindsey said he plans to focus on restarting Michigan’s economy, restoring election integrity and limiting government overreach.
Lindsey is a former U.S. Army special forces soldier. He recently left a private sector executive job to run for office.
During his campaign, Lindsey said he supports individual property rights, especially when it came to proposed legislation on short-term rentals.
“I also support common sense, location-specific frameworks for businesses when they do not conflict with individual rights,” he said.
Lindsey said he is is both pro-life and pro-liberty.
During his campaign for the 20th District, Nesbitt said his No. 1 priority is getting Michigan’s economy back on track and lowering the cost of living.
“We can accomplish this by reducing the tax burden on families, seniors and small businesses and investing in infrastructure,” he said. “Additionally, we need to focus on ensuring our children are receiving quality education that supports skilled trades and parental involvement.”
He listed cutting burdensome regulations and red tape, and investing in roads, bridges, water and rural broadband as other priorities.
Nesbitt said he believes in working together with all sides to serve his community.
“Compromise is part of the negotiation process and is necessary in a divided government,” he said during his campaign. “We’ve worked together to pass balanced budgets, provide transformational reforms to systems in Michigan, and have made tremendous investments in our state over the past four years.”