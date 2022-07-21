Republican Matthew Nilson is challenging Republican Incumbent state Rep. Pauline Wendzel for Michigan’s 39th state House seat in the Aug. 2 primary election.
The winning Republican will square off in the November general election against Democrat Jared Polonowski, who is unopposed in the primary.
The 39th District includes most of Van Buren County and parts of Berrien and Allegan counties.
The Republican candidates
Matthew Nilson
Nilson, 51, of Hartford, is a former U.S. Army Special Forces soldier, a small business owner and a high school wrestling coach.
“The No. 1 issue that I am running on is reducing excessive government control,” he said. “Government is continuing to control more of our lives and making decisions that hurt Americans. We find ourselves in a situation where centralized government decision-making is having devastating consequences for our country.”
Nilson said he believes Michiganders struggled during the pandemic largely because of a one-size-fits-all solution.
“Decentralized organizations develop better solutions faster, and that is how I would legislate if elected,” he said.
Nilson said his second priority is to focus resources to fix problems instead of just improving the situation.
“To rebuild Michigan for the 21st Century takes focused investment in energy capacity development, rural broadband access expansion, roads and infrastructure restoration and water and sewer replacement.
“By spending a little money everywhere, Michigan gets nowhere. We need to unleash the power of focus to make generational change investments,” Nilson said.
He said his third priority is education, and he believes Michigan needs entrepreneurial and small business education in public schools.
“Our small business owners are retiring, and we need to create a culture of entrepreneurship in Michigan to grow our communities,” he said. “We often talk about college and career-ready programs, but we fail to discuss business-now programs.”
Nilson said strong entrepreneurial communities are seeing fantastic growth in America.
“We need that in Michigan. We also have a significant shortage of teachers in the classroom. I would support a troops-to-teachers program in Michigan, as well as a troops-to-law enforcement program to fill critical personnel shortages,” he said. “... We need to recruit people to Michigan and what better group to bring here than our soldiers, sailors, airmen, marines and coast guardsmen. As a veteran, I would like to spearhead that program for Michigan.”
Pauline Wendzel
Wendzel, 32, of Watervliet, was elected to the state House in November 2018, to represent the 79th District. She now is in the newly-drawn 39th District.
She is chairwoman of the House Commerce Committee, and said her top priority in that role is to help Southwest Michigan small businesses and residents recover from Gov. Gretchen Witmer’s shutdown orders, which she called “illegal.”
“Additionally, I am fighting to reign in Biden and Whitmer’s out-of-control inflation by providing permanent tax cuts and putting more money back into the pockets of hardworking Southwest Michigan residents,” she said.
As the vice-chairwoman of the House Elections Committee, she said another priority is working to make common sense improvements to the election process, which she said would include requiring a photo ID to vote and cleaning up the qualified voter file. She said she is working to ensure every Michigan voter is confident their elections are “free, fair, safe and secure.”
Wendzel said she is the best candidate to help the state’s farmers.
“As a proud member of a fourth-generation farming family, I am the most experienced and best-positioned candidate to help our local growers by cutting red tape and addressing the countless challenges our farmers face daily,” she said.
She added that she knows these challenges because they’re the same challenges her family farm faces.
In the area of education, she said she is standing up for Southwest Michigan parents and believes they deserve a say in the education of their children.
“Every child deserves an equal shot at success, regardless of their family’s address or economic status,” she said.
Wendzel said she voted for legislation that would provide parents more freedom to choose the programs and opportunities they believe are best for their children, and “Will continue advocating for these basic principles.”
Additionally, she said she is working to expand access to rural broadband, and said she co-sponsored bipartisan legislation that would have achieved that goal, but it was vetoed by the governor.
“I won’t stop and will continue fighting for our rural Southwest Michigan communities in Lansing,” she said.