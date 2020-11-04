STEVENSVILLE — Newcomer Tonya Jahnke was the top vote-getter and unseated trustee Jay Meeth in Tuesday’s election for a seat on the Lakeshore school board.
Four candidates competed for three open seats on the board. Incumbents board Vice President Kevin Bushu and Trustee Griffin Ott held onto their seats. The terms are for six years.
Trustee Scott Allan ran uncontested for a partial term, which will end in 2022.
Trustee Mark Whitwam did not seek re-election.
Jahnke, of Stevensville, got the most votes, 5,152. Ott, 41, of Stevensville, came in second with 4,978, and Bushu, 49, of St. Joseph, came in third with 4,650. Meeth, 44, of Stevensville, got 3,009 votes, losing his seat to Jahnke.
Jahnke is a former business/marketing teacher at Lakeshore High School, the parent of a child at Lakeshore Middle School and a Lakeshore alumni, class of 1987.