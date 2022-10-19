In Michigan’s newly drawn 37th House District, incumbent state Rep. Brad Paquette is being challenged by Naomi Ludman, a Democrat from Dowagiac.
Paquette, a Republican from Niles, is serving his second term in office. Ludman is a retired community college professor and administrator.
The 37th District includes southeastern Berrien County and western Cass County.
Ludman said she is running because she believes Democracy is at risk.
“Too many elected officials and many who are running for office are unwilling to accept the results of the last presidential election. They are working to restrict voting rights and in some cases would work to allow legislators to overrule the results of an election if they do not like the outcome,” Ludman said. “I am committed to expanding voting rights and working to restore faith in our elections.”
When it comes to abortion, Ludman said she is a strong proponent of a woman’s right to make her own reproductive health decisions in the privacy of her family and physician’s office.
Ludman said she is also a fierce defender of public education.
“We need a strong pre-K through post-secondary education for our young people, and others who choose to return to school in order to better their lives. Let’s fund public schools at levels that allow them to pay teachers what they deserve and to provide the best academic and social support services possible for all our children,” she said. “I am strongly opposed to using public money for private schools. Money and resources should not be diverted from our public schools.”
Paquette said the top three issues on which he is campaigning are energy policy, education and tax policy.
If reelected, he said he will focus on opening doors for the technological advances of nuclear green energy, empowering innovations and bringing back prestige to the teaching profession, and reducing the income tax rate in Michigan.
“We will hopefully reduce the income tax rate before the end of this term,” Paquette said. “It is most pressing for economic growth.”
Originally a co-sponsor of Michigan House Bill 4722 – regarding transferring local control of short-term rentals over to the state – Paquette voted against it after hearing concerns from constituents in lakeshore communities like New Buffalo, Bridgman and St. Joseph.
The bill passed in the House and has moved through committee in the Senate. It is unclear whether the Senate will vote on the bill during the lame duck session between the election and Jan. 1, 2023.
Proponents of the bill say it’s about property rights, and argue that current local laws exist that protect against issues like noise, traffic, improperly disposed of trash or the number of people who can occupy a dwelling.
Opponents say this puts it on citizens to police these properties and further taxes already strapped local police agencies. They say property rights should never allow anyone to do what they want on their property if it harms their neighbor’s property.