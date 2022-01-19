WATERVLIET — State Rep. Pauline Wendzel will run for her third and final term in the Legislature.
Wendzel, R-Watervliet, announced her intentions to run for the 39th District on Tuesday, having represented the 79th District for her last two terms.
The new 39th District lines, approved by the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission, includes nearly all of Van Buren County, save for South Haven and Covert, and southern portions of Allegan County.
“Growing up on my family farm, I learned the value of hard work and getting the job done right,” Wendzel said in a statement. “For more than four generations, my family has called Bainbridge Township and Southwest Michigan home, and I’m incredibly proud to announce that I’m running for my final term in Michigan’s new 39th House District.”
The Republican representative is the chair of the House Commerce and Tourism Committee. In the release, she named workforce development, expanding rural broadband access and making Michigan more competitive in the Midwest as priorities for her third term.
Wendzel touted being the third-most conservative member of the state House in 2021 legislative session, as well as endorsements from groups like the NRA, Right to Life and the Michigan Farm Bureau in previous elections.
“To truly rebuild Michigan and make it a great place to live, work, and raise a family, we need to do better. I have a proven record of success and delivering for my community, and I’m ready to continue fighting for Southwest Michigan,” Wendzel said in the release.