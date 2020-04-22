One state representative from Southwest Michigan will face a primary challenge in August. The filing deadline for most offices was Tuesday afternoon.
Pauline Wendzel, a first-term Republican from Watervliet, is being challenged by Republican Jacquie Gnodtke Blackwell of Bridgman for the Republican nomination. In November, the winner will likely face the lone Democrat to file for the race, Chokwe Pitchford of Benton Harbor.
The area’s other two state representatives, both Republicans, are seeking re-election but will not face a primary challenger. Both are being challenged by Democrats in November.
Three people – one Republican and two Democrats – so far have filed to challenge U.S. Rep. Fred Upton, R-St. Joseph. However, due to a ruling this week by a federal court judge, the filing deadline for congressional races in Michigan has been extended to May 8, so additional candidates may file for the 6th District race. All of the challengers who filed by Tuesday had previously announced their intentions to run.
The names of candidates who filed to run for office in Berrien County government, as well as candidates filing to run for township offices in Berrien County, were not released Tuesday. Berrien County Clerk Sharon Tyler said her office would not release the information until Wednesday. A list of candidates in St. Joseph, Lincoln and Royalton townships were provided by township clerks.
Here’s a breakdown of candidate filings that have been released:
6th Congressional District (Two-year term)
There are four candidates who so far have submitted signatures to run for the 6th Congressional District. Among them are two Kalamazoo Democrats and two St. Joseph Republicans.
U.S. Rep. Fred Upton, R-St. Joseph (incumbent)
Elena Oelke, R-St. Joseph
State Rep. Jon Hoadley, D-Kalamazoo
Jen Richardson, D-Kalamazoo
78th District – State House (Two-year term)
There are two candidates running for the state’s 78th District in the House of Representatives.
State Rep. Brad Paquette, R-Niles (incumbent)
Dan VandenHeede, D-Niles
79th District – State House (Two-year term)
There are three candidates running for the state’s 79th District in the House of Representatives.
State Rep. Pauline Wendzel, R-Watervliet (incumbent)
Jacquie Gnodtke Blackwell, R-Bridgman
Chokwe Pitchford, D-Benton Harbor
66th District – State House (Two-year term)
There are two candidates running for the state’s 66th District in the House of Representatives.
Beth Griffin, R-Mattawan
Abigail Wheeler, D-Mattawan
Lincoln Township
All four-year terms
Supervisor
Richard Stauffer, R-St. Joseph (incumbent)
Treasurer
Terrie Smith, R-Stevensville (incumbent)
Clerk
Stacy Loar-Porter, R-Stevensville (incumbent)
Trustees (Four positions)
Rick Stone, R-Stevensville (incumbent)
Thomas Norbey II, R-Stevensville (incumbent)
Marc Florian, R-Stevensville (incumbent)
Deborah Peterson, R-Stevensville (incumbent)
Kevin Gillette, R-Stevenville
Royalton Township
The Royalton Township board will get a makeover this year. Supervisor Robert Basselman is the only incumbent running for re-election. Incumbent Clerk William Foust is running for treasurer, and all other candidates are not currently on the board.
Supervisor
Robert Basselman, R-Royalton Township (incumbent)
Clerk
Rachel Bernard, R-Royalton Township
Treasurer
William Foust, R-Royalton Township
Mike Eisenhart, R-Royalton Township
Trustees (Two positions)
Jason Ackerman, R-Royalton Township
Julie Marsh, R-Royalton Township
Becky Foster, D-Royalton Township
St. Joseph Township
Supervisor
Roger Seely, R-St. Joseph Township (incumbent)
Treasurer
David Vonk, R-St. Joseph Township (incumbent)
Clerk
Patricia Rose, R-St. Joseph Township (incumbent)
Trustees (Four positions)
Thomas Milnikel, R-St. Joseph Township (incumbent)
Ronald Griffin, R-St. Joseph Township (incumbent)
Melissa Hahn, R-St. Joseph Township (incumbent)
Edward Meny, R-St. Joseph Township (incumbent)
Ian Haight, D-St. Joseph Township
Van Buren County
Most Van Buren County incumbent elected officials will face few if any challengers in the primary or general election.
None of the county official incumbents face challenges. The only newcomer who has filed is Republican Susan Zuiderveen, who is seeking the prosecuting attorney’s seat, which will be vacated at the end of this year by Michael Bedford, who announced in 2019 he would not seek re-election.
All positions are four-year terms.
Sheriff
Daniel Abbott, R-Bangor (incumbent)
Clerk
Suzie Roehm, R-Decatur (incumbent)
Treasurer
Trisha Nesbitt, R-Lawton (incumbent)
Prosecutor
Susan Zuiderveen, R
Register of Deeds
Paul DeYoung, R-Paw Paw (incumbent)
Drain Commissioner
Joe Parman, R-Paw Paw (incumbent)
Surveyor
Donald Gilchrist, R-Gobles (incumbent)
All seven county commissioners are seeking re-election, and none faces a primary challenge. Three Republican incumbents are being challenged by Democrats in the general election.
District 1
Gail Patterson Gladney, D-South Haven (incumbent)
District 2
Kurt Doroh, R-Bangor (incumbent)
District 3
Richard Godfrey, R-Bloomingdale (incumbent)
John Wagner, D-Almena Township
District 4
Mike Chappell, R-Hartford (incumbent)
District 5
Randall Peat, R-Paw Paw (incumbent)
Edward R. Hellwege, D-Paw Paw
District 6
Donald Hanson, R-Decatur (incumbent)
District 7
Paul Schincariol, R-Mattawan (incumbent)
David Goldenberg, D-Mattawan