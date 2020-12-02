Two recounts have been scheduled concerning the November election – one for the District 5 Berrien County commissioner seat and one for the Galien village president.
The recount for Galien Village Council president will start at 9 a.m. Friday, with the recount for the District 5 seat beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday, according to news releases from Clerk Sharon Tyler.
Both recounts will take place in the jury assembly room at the South County Building, 1205 N. Front St., Niles. The number of people allowed in the room to watch the recount will be limited due to gathering restrictions ordered by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to help slow the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19.
The public can watch the recounts virtually on Berrien County’s YouTube channel.
In the District 5 race for county commissioner, Republican Bruce Gorenflo and Democrat Rayonte Bell each received 3,934 votes. After a state-mandated drawing, Gorenflo was declared the winner, with Bell asking for a recount. District 5 includes St. Joseph, Shoreham and precincts 1 and 2 of St. Joseph Township. The current District 5 commissioner, Bill Chickering, is retiring from the two-year seat.
In the nonpartisan race for Galien Village Council president, challenger Paul Palmer edged incumbent Kenneth Chappell by two votes, 105-103. Chappell then asked for a recount.