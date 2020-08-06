COVERT — It looks like former Covert Township Supervisor Barbara Rose will be seated once again on the township board, though in a different capacity.
Rose defeated incumbent treasurer Wednesday Pritchard, 180-143, in Tuesday’s Democratic primary race for treasurer. There were no Republican candidates for the treasurer’s position, which means that Rose will be running unopposed in November’s general election, and will most likely begin her new duties as treasurer in January.
Rose, 72, served two terms as township supervisor from 2008-2016.
As supervisor she oversaw the township’s dispute with the Michigan Tax Tribunal over the reduction in property taxes sought by Covert Generating plant.
In another contested Covert Township race, incumbent Supervisor Dennis Palgen held off a challenge from incumbent Clerk Daywi Cook, 185-134, in the Democratic primary. He will now go on to face former township trustee Tom DeRosa in November. DeRosa, who was running unopposed in Tuesday’s Republican primary, garnered 85 votes.
In the other contested township race, incumbent trustees Kenneth Harrington and Lonzey Taylor defeated newcomer Dawn Alspaugh. All were running on the Democratic ticket. Taylor received 193 votes, Harrington, 190, and Alspaugh 115.
Only the clerk’s position remained uncontested in Tuesday’s primary. Democrat Naomi Barnes, who currently serves as deputy clerk, received 274 votes.