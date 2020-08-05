Berrien County Treasurer Shelly Weich appeared to be well on her way Tuesday to winning the Republican primary for the seat at press time, although she said she would not comment until all of the votes were in.
With 40 of 61 precincts fully reporting, she had 9,426 votes to Troy Rolling’s 5,304 votes.
No Democrat filed to seek the post in November.
Weich, 51, of Baroda has served as treasurer since former Berrien County Treasurer Bret Witkowski left the post in April to take a job with Abonmarche, an engineering firm in Benton Harbor.
She has worked in the treasurer’s office for 12 years, with the last 10 being as chief deputy treasurer.
She previously said that she was running for the position because of her experience in the treasurer’s office.
Register of deeds
Also well on her way to winning the Republican nomination Tuesday at press time was Berrien County Register of Deeds Lora Freehling of Stevensville.
Freehling likewise said she would not comment until all of the votes were in.
With 40 of 61 precincts in, Freehling had 9,004 votes to Brandon Vance’s 5,595 votes.
Freehling, 53, was appointed to the position in 2018 after the death of the previous Register of Deeds Lori Jarvis.
She previously said she wants to continue in the position to help educate people on the importance of the office.