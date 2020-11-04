SHOREHAM — Shoreham elected a new president Tuesday.
Reneta Mais, currently president pro tem, beat President Bruno Trapikas 268-174, according to unofficial results from Electionreporting.com.
"I feel very positive about the future of our village government," Mais said when contacted by phone Wednesday. "I think that we have an excellent core group of people who are dedicated. We also have other residents who would be excellent contributors."
She said she is looking forward to setting up a clear and transparent way for the village finances to be handled.
Village trustees hired a forensic auditor in September to look into alleged mismanagement of village finances. Mais said she expects the report to be done in the next few weeks.
Mais said she will also work to fill the vacant treasurer and trustee seats. Only two people ran for three trustee seats.
Re-elected in uncontested races were Clerk Debra Trapikas and Trustees Stephanie Clarke and John Michael Schnable.