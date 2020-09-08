The eight candidates running for state representative in Southwest Michigan raised more than $86,000 from July 20 to Aug. 24.
Their post-primary campaign finance reports were due to the state Sept. 3. The next reports are due Oct. 23. All reports are available to read by going to www.michigan.gov/sos and clicking on campaign finance under the elections tab.
79th state House
Republican State Rep. Pauline Wendzel, running for reelection, raised $23,925 during the period.
Her biggest contributions during this time were $5,000 from the Wentworth Majority Fund (an independent Michigan leadership PAC) and $2,000 from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan.
So far this campaign cycle, she’s raised $106,650.
During the report time period she spent $10,632. Her biggest expenditures were for mailers, postcards and advertising.
On hand, at the end of the reporting period, she had $75,565.
Democratic candidate Chokwe Pitchford, challenging Wendzel for her seat, raised $18,068.
His biggest contributions during this time were $5,500 from the Future Now Fund PAC (a progressive PAC and advocacy group) and $2,000 from the Berrien County Democratic Party.
So far this campaign cycle, he’s raised $55,580.
He spent $12,299 during this reporting period. His biggest expenditures were payroll for an accountant, filming of an advertisement and yard sign printing.
On hand, at the end of the reporting period, he had $30,071.
78th state House
Republican State Rep. Brad Paquette, running for reelection, raised $900 during this period.
His biggest contributions during this time were $250 from the Great Lakes Education Project, $250 from the Michigan Farm Bureau PAC and $250 from the Michigan Association of Convention and Visitor Bureaus.
So far this campaign cycle, he’s raised $22,654.
During this reporting period, he spent $861. His biggest expenditures were for digital note and record-keeper, filming and Lincoln Day ad and dinner.
He had $6,930 on hand at the end of the reporting period.
Democrat Dan VandenHeede, challenging Paquette for his seat, raised $6,050.
His biggest contributions during this time were $2,000 from Plumbers & Pipefitters Local 357 and $1,00 from James Leep.
So far this campaign cycle, he’s raised $17,841.
He spent $2,227 during this reporting period. His biggest expenditures were for signs, t-shirts and campaign manager.
On hand at the end of the reporting period, he had $13,893.
66th state House
Republican State Rep. Beth Griffin, running for reelection, raised $6,670 during this period.
Her biggest direct contributions during this time were $1,500 from Michigan Beer and Wine Wholesalers and $1,350 from Realtors PAC.
So far this campaign cycle, she’s raised $92,053.
She spent $1,555 during this reporting period. Her biggest expenditures were for email appending, advertising and supplies.
She had $67,013 on hand at the end of the reporting period.
Democrat Abigail Wheeler, challenging Griffin for her seat, raised $19,438.
Her biggest contributions during this time were $6,000 from the Michigan Regional Council of Carpenters and $2,000 from Plumbers & Pipefitters Local 357.
She’s raised $49,755 so far this campaign cycle.
During this reporting period, she spent $5,504. Her biggest expenditures were for staff salaries and polling.
On hand at the end of the reporting period, she had $36,001.
59th state House
With Republican State Rep. Aaron Miller term limited, Democrat Amy East and Republican Steve Carra are running for his seat.
East raised $3,154 during this reporting period.
Her biggest contributions were $500 from Lawrence Higgins and $300 from Peter Bennett.
So far this campaign cycle, she’s raised $14,517.
During this reporting period, she spent $1,372. Her biggest expenditures were for campaign management and voter access list fee.
She had $4,617 on hand at the end of the reporting period.
Carra raised $8,342 during this reporting period.
His biggest contributions were $5,000 from the Wentworth Majority Fund and $1,000 from Matthew Moroun.
So far this campaign cycle, he’s raised $32,538.
He spent $16,202 during this reporting period. His biggest expenditures were for mailers and voter data.
He had $5,049 on hand at the end of the reporting period.