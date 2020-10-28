The eight candidates running for state representative in Southwest Michigan raised more than $358,000 from Aug. 25 to Oct. 18.
Their pre-general campaign finance reports were due to the state last Friday. Post-election reports are due Dec. 3.
All reports are available to read by going to www.michigan.gov/sos and clicking on campaign finance under the elections tab.
79th state House
Democrat Chokwe Pitchford outraised Republican State Rep. Pauline Wendzel during this reporting period.
Pitchford raised $139,618, while Wendzel raised $35,225.
Pitchford’s biggest contributions were $5,000 from Lasinki For Michigan PAC, $5,000 from United Auto Workers and $5,000 from the Building Bridges PAC.
So far this campaign cycle, he’s raised $169,690.
During the reporting period he spent $101,426. His biggest expenditures were for a broadcast TV buy, a TV ad buy and final ad filming.
At the end of the reporting period, he had $68,264 on hand.
Wendzel’s biggest contributions during this time were $10,000 from the Chatfield Majority Fund 3 (an independent Michigan leadership PAC), $2,000 from the Automobile Club Michigan PAC and $2,000 from the Michigan Beer & Wine Wholesalers PAC.
So far this campaign cycle, she’s raised $110,790.
During the reporting period she spent $99,584. Her biggest expenditures were for media airtime, a donation to the House Republican Campaign Committee and to Point O’Woods Golf and Country Club for rental and food.
On hand, at the end of the reporting period, she had $11,205.
78th state House
Democrat Dan VandenHeede outraised Republican State Rep. Brad Paquette during this reporting period.
VandenHeede raised $26,430, while Paquette raised $11,344.
VandenHeede’s biggest contributions were $5,000 from United Auto Workers, $5,000 from the Berrien County Democratic Party and $2,000 from the Michigan Education Association PAC.
So far this campaign cycle, he’s raised $39,823.
During this period, he spent $29,704. His biggest expenditures were for advertisements, postage and printing.
On hand at the end of the period, he had $10,119.
Paquette’s biggest contributions were $1,000 from Business Leaders for Michigan PAC and $1,000 from David Hill III (President of Superior Ambulance Service).
So far this campaign cycle, he’s raised $18,274.
During the reporting period he spent $11,528. His biggest expenditures were donations to the House Republican Campaign Committee and for yard signs.
Paquette had $6,746 on hand at the end of the reporting period.
66th state House
Republican State Rep. Beth Griffin outraised her democratic opponent Abigail Wheeler during this period.
Griffin raised $87,300, while Wheeler raised $39,601.
Griffin’s biggest contributions were $10,500 from the Michigan Strategic Leadership Fund, $10,500 from the Wentworth Majority Fund and $10,500 from the Wentworth Majority Fund 2.
So far this campaign cycle, she’s raised $154,313.
During this period, she spent $121,397. Her biggest expenditures were for advertising, a radio ad buy and donations to the House Republican Campaign Committee.
Griffin had $32,916 on hand at the end of the reporting period.
Wheeler’s biggest contributions were $5,000 from the United Auto Workers PAC, $2,500 from Lasinki For Michigan PAC and $2,000 from the Michigan Education Association PAC.
So far this campaign cycle, she’s raised $75,602.
During this period, she spent $36,564. Her biggest expenditures were for TV commercial ad placement, postage and video production.
On hand at the end of the reporting period, Wheeler had $39,037.
59th state House
Republican Steve Carra outraised Democrat Amy East during this reporting period.
Carra raised $14,853, while East raised $4,412.
Carra’s biggest contributions were $5,000 from the Wentworth Majority Fund 2, $1,500 from the Realtors PAC of Michigan and $1,050 from Jacqueline Meyer (retired).
So far this campaign cycle, he’s raised $19,902.
During this period, he spent $1,352. His biggest expenditures were for yard signs, his treasurer and digital ads.
On hand at the end of the reporting period, he had $18,550.
East’s biggest contributions were $500 from the St. Joseph County Democratic Party, $250 from Dennis Smith (a preacher), and $250 from Rob Vander Giessen-Reitsma (a community developer).
So far this campaign cycle, she’s raised $9,029.
During this period, she spent $6,354. Her biggest expenditures were for postage, printing of mailers and campaign management.
East had $2,675 on hand at the end of the reporting period.