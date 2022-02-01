THREE RIVERS — Steve Carra announced he will run for the 4th Congressional District, competing against U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga and possibly against U.S. Rep. Fred Upton in the Republican primary.
Carra is a state representative who made headlines last year when he received former president Donald Trump’s endorsement to run against Upton, R-St. Joseph.
Since then, the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission redrew district lines, placing Huizenga, R-Zeeland, and Upton in the 4th District.
“It doesn’t matter whether there’s one or two status quo Republicans in the race ...” Carra told The Herald-Palladium on Monday. “We need bold leaders.”
Upton has not yet announced whether he’ll run for reelection, but Huizenga decided to run after the new districts were finalized.
Three Rivers, which Carra currently represents in the state Legislature, is in the 5th District under the new MICRC map. But Carra told The Washington Examiner on Monday he’s spent most of his life in the 4th District.
He told The HP he would move into the 4th District should he be elected, following the end of his term in the state Legislature.
Carra said most elected officials were complicit in handing out corporate welfare. Should he be elected, he said he wanted to transition the country to true free market economics and would avoid becoming a “yes man” for lobbyists.
“I know how the system works, but I’m not part of the system,” Carra said.
The 4th District includes the Berrien County cities of St. Joseph, Benton Harbor, Coloma and Watervliet and the townships of St. Joseph, Benton, Hagar, Coloma, Watervliet and Bainbridge, as well as small sections of northwestern Lincoln Township and northwestern Oronoko Township.
It also includes all of Van Buren and Allegan counties and parts of Kalamazoo, Calhoun and Ottawa counties.