BANGOR — Two incumbents and the mayor are seeking reelection to the Bangor City Council on May 3.
Mayor Darren Williams, who has been in office since 2019, is running unopposed.
Jerome Muenzer is seeking one of the two council seats that are up for grabs. Mayor Pro Tem Lynne Farmer and Council member William Murphy Jr. are running for reelection.
Farmer, 72, has been on the council for four terms and has been mayor pro tem for nine of those years. She is chairperson of the city’s cemetery committee, secretary of the historical society, secretary of the ABB Fire Board and liaison to the Department of Public Works.
If elected, she would like to see the city hall revitalization project completed, construction of a splash pad, improve the downtown area with new stores and metal sculptures, and create a forum where citizens can express their views and concerns.
Murphy, 31, was appointed in 2021 to fill a vacancy left by Ethel Barlett. If elected, this will be his first full term. A member of the city’s Apple Festival Committee, Murphy says he plans to attend other committee meetings like the DDA, housing and planning commission.
The Bangor High School graduate’s goals are to improve parks, add a splash pad, get sidewalks repaired and replaced, adding sculptures around town and working with the city manager to make sure city workers have the tools needed to be successful.
Muenzer could not be reached for comment.