BENTON HARBOR — Troy Rolling, R-Benton Harbor, is also seeking a House seat in Michigan's 38th District.
His name was inadvertently left off a list of House candidates in Wednesday's Herald-Palladium.
Rolling will face off against George Steven Lucas, R-Harbert; and Kevin Whiteford, R-South Haven; in the Aug. 2 primary election.
The top Republican vote-getter will square off against the leading Democrat in the Nov. 8 general election.
The Democratic candidates for the 38th District House seat are Joey Andrews, D-St. Joseph, and Annie Brown, D-South Haven.