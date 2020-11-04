Berrien County Clerk Sharon Tyler was re-elected to a third term Tuesday, according to unofficial results from Electionreporting.com.
"I'm very thankful that the voters of Berrien County trust in me," she said when contacted by phone Wednesday morning. "I'll continue to work hard for the citizens of Berrien County."
Tyler, a Republican, handily defeated Democrat Gwen Swanigan 45,890-30,747, with 97.58 percent of the precincts reporting. It is a four-year term.
Tyler said three precincts in Benton Township are still counting their absentee ballots.
The clerk’s office manages county elections and maintains the county’s vital records pertaining to births, deaths and marriages. In addition, the clerk’s office processes and maintains Circuit Court files and the clerk works closely with several boards and commissions, including the county board of commissioners, election canvassers, election commission, jury board and plat board.