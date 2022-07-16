ST. JOSEPH — After announcing his retirement from Congress, U.S. Rep. Fred Upton has received far fewer campaign contributions, campaign filings revealed Friday.
Upton For All of Us, Upton’s reelection PAC, reported its campaign contributions and spending for this past quarter on Friday, the Federal Election Commission’s deadline for filing.
Upton, R-St. Joseph, has received almost $1.5 million, this cycle to date. In the second quarter, however, which spans from April 1 to June 30, the campaign reported receiving just $2,255.79.
The St. Joseph native announced his retirement on April 5, after redistricting placed him in the 4th Congressional District with fellow incumbent U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga.
Additionally, the campaigned has refunded nearly $350,000 worth of contributions this past quarter. Most of the refunds, over $257,000, went to individual donors, and the remaining $91,000 went to political action committees.
Spending also fell this quarter, with the campaign reporting just $42,761 in operating expenses.
This cycle to date, Upton has spent more than $1 million largely on advertising, fundraising and research in the first quarter.
Huizenga, R-Zeeland, had about $1.35 million of cash on hand as of the filing deadline. His net contributions were about $415,000, and he spent $195,000 in the second quarter. Contributions were about evenly split between PAC donations and individual donations, his campaign reported.
This cycle to date, Huizenga has received nearly $1.99 million in contributions.
His campaign ended the quarter with $610,000 on hand and no debts. The Federal Election Commission limits how politicians can spend leftover campaign contributions.
Donations to charities, so long as the candidate doesn’t receive any favors as a result.
Nominal gifts to non-family members.
Donations to state and federal candidates, under $2,000.
Unlimited donations to national political parties.
Shifting money to one’s own future campaign.
Creating a PAC to fund other campaigns and politicians.
In the first quarter, OpenSecrets, a nonpartisan and nonprofit newsroom which tracks campaign finance, showed Upton donating the maximum to other Republican candidates like U.S. Rep. Peter Meijer and U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney.
Upton’s donations came exclusively from individuals this past quarter, his campaign reporting zero PAC contributions. The 18-term politician released a TV advertisement in February, touting his “common sense conservatism.”