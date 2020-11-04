WATERVLIET — Watervliet Public Schools district voters will have to see some results of the school board race be decided later.
Four people were running for three six-year seats, though one of the candidates, incumbent Matt Clay, resigned from the board two weeks ago.
Incumbent Bill Spaulding was the highest vote-getter with 1,538 votes. Coming in second was Kimberly Adams with 1,454. Clay garnered the third highest number of votes, at 1,105.
Brian Gruszczyk received the fourth highest number of votes, 783. He will be invited to apply for the seat left open by Clay, who will not serve.
There were 47 write-ins.
For a partial term to the board, Wendy Hart gathered about 249 votes. That figure may change as results become official, but she had officially filed as a write-in candidate for the seat in which no one filed to run for.