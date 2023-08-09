CHIKAMING TOWNSHIP — The Chikaming Township road millage was approved Tuesday night by a large margin.
Voters approved a 1-mill levy, which will be reduced to 0.9785 mills by the required millage rollbacks. The millage will be levied for six years through 2028.
The millage will be used to provide funds for the maintenance, upkeep and construction of roads within the township. The levy is expected to raise an estimated $699,381 in its first year.
According to electionreporting.com, in the township’s lone precinct, 454 people votes in favor of the millage and 149 voted against it.
Among the 2,575 registered Chikaming voters, 604 ballots were cast – marking a 23.4 percent turnout.