Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday suspended the top prosecutor in Orlando, again wielding his executive power over local government in taking on a contentious issue in the 2024 presidential race. It’s the second time DeSantis, a Republican, has removed a Democratic state attorney and follows an investigation that began when a teenager was charged with fatally shooting a television reporter and a 9-year-old girl. DeSantis said during a Wednesday morning news conference that Monique Worrell had neglected her duties as prosecutor. Worrell was the top prosecutor in the circuit serving Orange and Osceola counties. DeSantis appointed Orange County Judge Andrew Bain to replace Worrell.