Buchanan: Dial-A-Ride millage renewal
Buchanan is pushing to renew its levy of 1 mill for the purpose of providing public transportation including the operation of the Dial-A-Ride Bus System. The millage renewal would be for four years through 2026.
Coloma: Fire trucks replacement millage proposal
Coloma is pushing for a 0.85 mill for the purchase of replacement fire trucks. The levy is for 10 years through 2032.
Coloma: North Berrien Historical Society millage renewal
In support of the operation of the North Berrien Historical Society, Coloma is asking voters to approve a 0.25 millage. The levy is for four years through 2025.
Watervliet: Fire proposal renewal
Watervliet is asking voters to approve 2 mills for paying for fire protection services. The levy is for four years through 2025.
Watervliet: North Berrien Historical Society millage renewal
In support of the operation of the North Berrien Historical Society, Watervliet is asking voters to approve 0.25 mills. The levy is for four years through 2025.
Watervliet: Police protection services millage
In support of the operation of the Watervliet Police Department, the city is calling for a 5 millage be approved through 2025.
Bainbridge Township: North Berrien Historical Society millage renewal
In support of the operation of the North Berrien Historical Society, Bainbridge Township is asking voters to approve 0.25 mills. The levy is for four years through 2025.
Baroda Township: Public safety millage renewal
In support of the operation of the Baroda-Lake Police Department, the township is seeking a 3.3089 millage of four years through 2026.
Baroda Township: Fire equipment fund millage renewal
For the purpose of operating the fire equipment fund and providing emergency fire services within Baroda Township, the township seeks a levy of 0.9981 mills. The levy would be for four years through 2026.
Berrien Township: Emergency fire prevention millage
In support of providing emergency fire prevention and protection services to Berrien Township, the township is seeking 1 mill over four years through 2025.
Chikaming Township: Operating millage
Chikaming Township is seeking 1 mill for eight years through 2029, for general township operating purposes.
Coloma Township: North Berrien Historical Society millage renewal and increase
In support of the operation of the North Berrien Historical Society, Coloma Township is asking voters to approve 0.25 mills. The levy is for four years through 2025.
Galien Township: Road maintenance levy
Galien Township is seeking to levy an amount not to exceed $60 annually on each parcel of real property subject to taxation through 2025, for the purpose of funding maintenance, repair and replacement of roads.
Hagar Township: North Berrien Historical Society Millage
In support of the operation of the North Berrien Historical Society, Hagar Township is asking voters to approve 0.25 mills. The levy is for four years through 2025.
Lincoln Township: Road maintenance and repair special millage renewal
Lincoln Township is pushing to renew its 0.25 millage for six years through 2027. The levy would be used to fund the maintenance, repair and replacement of roads within the township.
New Buffalo Township: Park and recreational millage proposal
New Buffalo Township wants to levy 0.37 mills for 10 years through 2031. The levy would fund all park and recreational uses. A portion of the revenue collected would be distributed to the New Buffalo Township Corridor Improvement Authority.
Oronoko Township: Berrien Springs Oronoko Fire Department millage
Oronoko Township is seeking a levy of up to $44 on each parcel of property for 10 years, ending in 2031. The levy would be used for the acquisition of fire trucks, including the apparatus to fully equip trucks for the Berrien Springs Oronoko Fire Department.
Pipestone Township: Fire department millage
In support of providing emergency fire prevention and for the acquisition of fire-fighting vehicles, Pipestone Township is seeking 1 mill for four years through 2025.
Sodus Township: Road millage renewal
Sodus Township looks to renew its levy for road improvements at the rate of 2 mills for four years through 2026.
Three Oaks Township: Road millage
Three Oaks Township is looking to levy 0.3750 mills for four years through 2025, for the purpose of maintenance and improvement of the roads and bridges.
Watervliet Township: North Berrien County Historical Society millage proposal
In support of the operation of the North Berrien Historical Society, Watervliet Township is asking voters to approve 0.25 mills. The levy is for four years through 2025.
Weesaw Township: Ambulance millage
In order to fund ambulance service within Weesaw Township, 0.35 mills is beign proposed for four years, ending in 2025.
Weesaw Township: Fire protection millage renewal
Weesaw Township is seeking to renew its 1 mill for four years through 2026, for providing fire protection services.
Weesaw Township: Road millage renewal
Weesaw Township is seeking to renew its 1 mill levy for the maintenance, upkeep and construction of roads. The levy would be for two years, ending in 2023.
Bridgman Public Schools: Millage proposal
Bridgman schools is asking to continue its public recreation millage that will expire this year. The 0.5 mill would last 10 years, ending in 2032. Funds would be used for operating a system of public recreation and playgrounds.
Bridgman Public Schools: Sinking fund millage proposal
Bridgman schools is also proposing voters renew 0.4886 mills for the district’s building and site sinking fund. {/spanThe 0.5 mill would last 10 years, ending in 2033. Funds would be used for the construction or repair of school buildings.
Coloma Community Schools: Operating millage proposal
Coloma schools is asking to continue to levy 18 mills for{/span four years through 2026, to provide funds for operating purposes.
Bridgman Public Library: Millage renewal
Bridgman is asking voters to renew a 0 millage for five years, through 2027. The millage would be used for the purpose of operating, maintaining and equipping the Bridgman Public Library.
Benton Harbor Public Library: Millage renewal
Benton Harbor is asking voters to renew a 1.9191 millage for 11 years, through 2033. The millage would be used for the purpose of operation, maintaining and equipping the Benton Harbor Public Library.