Berrien County

A 0.45-mill public safety tax levy is being sought for operating and capital improvements costs. The levy is for five years.

Watervliet schools

An 18-mill operating millage renewal for non-homestead property is being sought for 10 years.

Berrien Township

A $40-per-parcel levy renewal for road maintenance is being sought for four years.

Buchanan schools

A $34.97 million bond proposal, with an estimated tax rate of 3.5 mills, is being sought for up to 28 years for construction, remodeling and furnishing multiple district properties.

Chikaming Township library

A 0.35-mill tax levy increase for library services is being sought for six years.

Chikaming Township park

A proposal to dissolve the township park commission and transfer all assets and duties to the township board of trustees.

Galien Township emergency medical services

A 0.5-mill tax levy for emergency medical services is being sought for six years.

Galien Township fire

A 2-mill tax levy (up from the current 0.9961-mill levy) is being sought for fire services for seven years.

Hagar Township

A proposal to allow and regulate commercial marijuana facilities in the township.

Niles Township police

A 1-mill tax levy increase for police services is being sought for four years.

Niles Township marijuana

A proposal to allow and regulate commercial marijuana facilities in the township.

Pipestone Township

A $60-per-parcel levy for road maintenance is being sought for four years.