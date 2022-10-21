Berrien County
A 0.45-mill public safety tax levy is being sought for operating and capital improvements costs. The levy is for five years.
Watervliet schools
An 18-mill operating millage renewal for non-homestead property is being sought for 10 years.
Berrien Township
A $40-per-parcel levy renewal for road maintenance is being sought for four years.
Buchanan schools
A $34.97 million bond proposal, with an estimated tax rate of 3.5 mills, is being sought for up to 28 years for construction, remodeling and furnishing multiple district properties.
Chikaming Township library
A 0.35-mill tax levy increase for library services is being sought for six years.
Chikaming Township park
A proposal to dissolve the township park commission and transfer all assets and duties to the township board of trustees.
Galien Township emergency medical services
A 0.5-mill tax levy for emergency medical services is being sought for six years.
Galien Township fire
A 2-mill tax levy (up from the current 0.9961-mill levy) is being sought for fire services for seven years.
Hagar Township
A proposal to allow and regulate commercial marijuana facilities in the township.
Niles Township police
A 1-mill tax levy increase for police services is being sought for four years.
Niles Township marijuana
A proposal to allow and regulate commercial marijuana facilities in the township.
Pipestone Township
A $60-per-parcel levy for road maintenance is being sought for four years.