BUCHANAN — Three Republicans are running for two open seats on the Buchanan Township Board of Trustees.
The board needed to add the two seats after becoming a charter township earlier this year. The terms will expire on Dec. 31, 2024.
Adam Byrdak, 30, R-Buchanan, is the owner of Byrdak Lawn Care LLC. This is the first time he’s run for a political office.
Gerald Brent Di Pietro, 72, R-Buchanan, is a retired social worker and business analyst. His last job was as a vice president of Pivotix, which is headquartered in India. He is on the township’s planning commission and was previously a member of the township’s zoning board of appeals.
Thomas Gordon, 71, R-Buchanan, is a retired consultant who provided technical and managerial services to water and wastewater treatment facilities. His last job was as vice president of the technical services group with Inframark. He was a Buchanan city commissioner for six years from 1989-95 and a Buchanan school board trustee from 2003-13.