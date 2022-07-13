Five Republicans are running to complete the unfinished term of former Lake Township Supervisor John Gast, who died in March.
They are running to complete the last two years of what would have been Gast’s term.
Zachary Thomas Carson, 40, R-Stevensville, is the owner of MC Metal Works in Stevensville. He has been a Lake Township trustee since 2020.
Nancy Marie Mensinger, 69, R-Bridgman, works as a horticulturist and manager in greenhouse operations at DeGrandcamp Farms in South Haven. She is a trustee on the Lake Township Board of Trustees, which she was first elected to in 2016. She has served on the township’s zoning committee and zoning board of appeals, cemetery committee, police board and parks committee.
William H. Shuler, 63, R-Baroda, is a lifelong dairy farmer in the township. He was previously the township’s treasurer for two terms.
James Richard Stine Jr., 64, R-Bridgman, retired from Medic 1 after being a paramedic for 44 years. He was also a small business owner for 19 years. Stine was a Lake Township trustee from 2006-20. Before that, he was on the Bridgman Board of Education for seven years, serving as president for the last four years.
Brian Roger Thomas, 53, R-Bridgman, is the owner of Brian Thomas Construction LLC. This is the first time he’s run for political office.