After a crowded start, the race for the gubernatorial Republican primary has narrowed to five candidates.
Five Republicans – Tudor Dixon, Ryan Kelley, Ralph Rebandt, Kevin Rinke and Garrett Soldano – are vying to be the nominee facing incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer this November, a Democrat.
Republican
Tudor Dixon, 45, worked in heavy equipment sales for the agriculture, automotive and energy sectors for the industrial steel industry. She then founded Lumen News, which provided conservative morning news programming for grade school students, before leaving for another conservative media network.
Ryan Kelley, 40, worked for the Communication Workers of American union at Ameritech, which later became SBC and is now AT&T. He started a real estate investment firm and served on Allendale’s planning commission. Kelley led several anti-lockdown protests in Grand Rapids, Lansing and elsewhere. The Federal Bureau of Investigations recently arrested him for his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.
Ralph Rebandt, 64, is the pastor of Oakland Hills Community Church. Earlier in his career, he was a member of several machinist, laborer and steelworker unions. Rebandt served as a religious advisor on former Gov. John Engler’s Sex and Drugs Education Task Force and as chaplain for multiple police departments, including the Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police.
Kevin Rinke, 61, led Rinke Automotive Group, his family-owned car dealership. After the auto industry, Rinke owned and operated a post-acute traumatic brain injury rehabilitative workplace, also assisting Centria, an autism service provider headquartered in Michigan.
Garrett Soldano, 43, is a chiropractor and owner of Soldano Family Chiropractic Center, after working briefly in construction. During the pandemic, he started “Stand Up Michigan,” an anti-lockdown group that helped gather signatures to repeal the emergency powers invoked by Whitmer for pandemic restrictions.
Democrat
Gretchen Whitmer, 50, is the governor of Michigan. She served as a state representative from 2000-06, after which she was elected to the state Senate, where she served until 2015. After her tenure in the Senate, during which she was the Senate Democratic Leader, she was appointed Ingham County prosecutor and was elected governor in 2018.