Berrien Springs
Five people are running for three four-year seats on the Berrien Springs Village Council. Only one person has filed to run for the two-year village president post and no one has filed to run for a partial two-year term on the council.
All positions are non-partisan.
Village President Barry Gravitt is unopposed in his bid to keep that post. He had been a council member until being appointed president in February, when Jesse Hibler resigned that post. The partial term on the ballot, which no one has filed for, is the remainder of Gravitt’s unfulfilled council term.
Zach Fedoruk was appointed to replace Gravitt on the council, but decided to run for the full four-year term instead of the partial term.
Lonna Johnson is running for her third full four-year term on the council, after having been first appointed to the council in 2012.
Jason Ramtahal is making his first run for public office. He is a Berrien Springs resident.
Sheila Snyder is seeking her first full term on the council after having been appointed in February 2021 to fill a vacancy.
Sandra Swartz has served on the council since 2000, having been appointed to the post in February 2000 and elected to the council later that year and ever since.
Bridgman
Six candidates are running for four seats that carry four-year terms on Bridgman City Council.
Pam Hahaj, 68, worked for the city of Bridgman for 27 years with the last 12 years as the city clerk. She retired as clerk in 2016.
Julie Strating, 41, is the vice president of Greater Bridgman Area Chamber and Growth Alliance, Bridgman Corridor Improvement Authority member, and a small business owner. This is her first time running for office.
Jan D’Agostino-Trapani, 69, is a registered nurse for First Congregational Church in St. Joseph, and served the last four years on Bridgman City Council.
Hannah Anderson, William H. Boyd and Sam Stine, who are also running for city council, could not be reached.
Buchanan
Five people, including two incumbents, are running for three open seats on the Buchanan City Commission. The seats are non-partisan and are for four years.
Sean Denison is one of the two incumbents on the ballot. He is seeking his second four-year term on the commission. He is currently the city’s mayor.
Mark Weedon is also an incumbent and seeking his second four-year term on the commission. He is currently mayor pro-tem.
The third commission term on the ballot is currently held by Cameron Downey, who decided not to run for another term.
Challengers on the ballot are Anthony Houser, Monroe Lemay and Dan Vigansky.
Houser is making his first run for office. He is the interim president of the Buchanan Development Organization.
Lemay is making her third run for the commission, having run and lost in 2010 and 2020.
Vigansky is a former city commissioner who was defeated for in 2018. He also ran unsuccessfully for the commission in 2020.
Coloma
Seven candidates are running for three seats on the Coloma City Commission, which are all four-year terms.
Jason Hicks Sr., 44, a repairman for AT&T, served on the Coloma City Commission from 2012 to 2020. He’s also served on Coloma’s cemetery board and tax review board.
Cynthia Massey, 62, has been a Coloma resident since 1996. Her years of service include work as a dental assistant and more than 20 years as a letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service in South Haven, Paw Paw, Decatur and retiring from Dowagiac. She has an associate’s degree from Lake Michigan College.
Gregory Massey, 65, has been a Coloma resident since 2001. He volunteered and served six years as a 91-B, medical specialist, in the U.S. Army, three years inactive duty, and was honorably discharged. He served almost 37 years for the U.S. Postal Service, retiring in 2018 as the postmaster in Coloma. He has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Nazareth College and a master’s degree in business administration from Western Michigan University.
Nate Clements, Linda F. Freitag, Taylor Prestidge and Frederick E. Reeves, who are also running for city council, could not be reached.
Galien Township
Two candidates are vying for one open seat that is a partial two-year term on the Galien Township Board of Trustees.
Democrat Sheila Koudelka, 44, works for a title company in New Buffalo. She served as a deputy clerk for Galien Township for six years and has been a township trustee since December 2021. She is also running for trustee for the village of Galien.
Republican Tim Richter, 45, is a field mechanic with United Rentals. Richter currently serves on the Galien Board of Trustees. He is also running as a write-in for trustee for the village of Galien.
Grand Beach
Four candidates are running for three four-year terms on the Grand Beach Village Council.
Elizabeth Grim-Vaughan is a wedding and event organizer. She previously served on the New Buffalo Zoning Board of Appeals for 20 years. She also served on the Harbor Country Chamber of Commerce and various committees over the years.
Edward P. Brandes, Peter Doerr and Harry Walder, who are also running for village council, could not be reached.
New Buffalo
Five candidates are running for two four-year terms on the New Buffalo City Council.
Mark Robertson, 66, is retired from construction and has served on the New Buffalo City Council since 2016. Robertson sits on the Pokagon-New Buffalo Area Local Revenue Sharing Board, and previously served on the New Buffalo Cemetery Authority and was an alternate on the Galien River Sanitary District Board.
Nicholas Holevas, Mick Lantis, Jennifer Parello and Vance Price, who are also running for city council, could not be reached.
Three Oaks
Lois Jones, Colleen Newquist, Jason A. Niemzyk and Becky Thomas are running for three seats on Three Oaks Village Council. The seats carry four-year terms.