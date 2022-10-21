Benton Harbor Area Schools
Five people are running for three seats on the Benton Harbor school board in November.
Running to be reelected for four years are President Dashuna Robinson, Vice President Matthew Bradley and Trustee Lue Buchana. They are being challenged by Elnora Gavin and Angela Doyle. All live in Benton Harbor.
Robinson was appointed to the Benton Harbor school board in February 2020 to replace Patricia Rush, who resigned. She is in her second year as board president. Before that, she was the board’s secretary. She graduated from Benton Harbor High School in 2003, has a bachelor’s degree from Western Michigan University and is working on a master’s degree in social work.
Robinson works as a health equity advisor and community health and wellness advocate. She is a member of the Berrien County Democrats and is a trustee for Michigan’s 6th Congressional District of Democrats.
Bradley was first elected as a trustee in November 2018. He graduated from Benton Harbor High School in 2005 and attended Lake Michigan College. He works as a professional driver.
Buchana has three adult children and retired from Benton Harbor Area Schools after working as a paraprofessional for 33 years. She served two terms on the school board from 2006 to 2014 and was elected again in 2018.
Gavin has more than 12 years of teaching experience, including as the CTE teacher in business management at Benton Harbor High School. She is the Southwest Michigan community organizer for We the People and author of several children’s books.
Gavin graduated from Benton Harbor High School in 1994, earned bachelor’s degree in legal communications from Howard University in 1998 and received a leadership, organizing and action certificate from Harvard Kennedy School in 2021. In addition, she earned a teacher’s certificate from Western Michigan University in careers and technical education business management marketing and technology. She was previously elected to the school board in November of 2016 and resigned in June of 2017.
Doyle graduated from the Coloma High School/Benton Harbor High School magnet program in 1991.
She has worked as a home health care professional for more than 10 years. In addition, she has previously worked as the code enforcement officer and community and economic development assistant for Benton Harbor and as a lead abatement specialist for the state of Michigan.
Berrien Springs Public Schools
Five people are running for two six-year seats on the Berrien Springs Board of Education.
Incumbent Kim Keigley is running along with four challengers: Stephanie James, Bindy Powell-Latino, Mike Shembarger and Justin Turner.
Keigley is seeking her first full term on the board. She was appointed to the board four years ago and then won election to a partial term. She has been endorsed by We the Parents.
James is making her first run for office. She is president of the Shamrock Parent Teacher Organization and is a school volunteer.
Powell-Latino is making her first run for office. She has children in the school district.
Shembarger is retired from the Berrien Springs school district, where he was a teacher and principal.
Turner is making his first run for office. He has been endorsed by We the Parents.
Brandywine Community Schools
In the race for four open seats on the Brandywine Community Schools Board of Education, incumbents Mary Wixted Duis, Dennis S. Hinsey and Jason Spitler are being challenged by Thomas Payne, Angela Seastrom, Michelanne McCombs and Elaine McKee. Incumbent Janis Exner is not running for reelection.
Wixted Duis, of Niles, has served on the board since 2019. She previously served as a Davenport University department coordinator and assistant professor.
Hinsey, of Niles, works in advertising sales. He has served 17 years on the board, as a trustee, secretary, vice president and president.
McKee, of Niles, is a quality analyst and mother of five. She serves on the Berrien County 4-H Leaders Association and is a director on the Berrien County 4-H Foundation. She has previously held leadership positions in school parent groups and advisory committees at her church. She is endorsed by We the Parents.
McCombs, of Niles, is a health care scheduling coordinator. She has no past board experience. She is endorsed by We the Parents.
Payne, of Niles, is director of sales for IGS Energy. He has been treasurer of the Postal Customer Council and a board member for the Dowagiac Christian Center. He is endorsed by We the Parents.
Seastrom, of Niles, is the operations manager for a landscape and construction company. She has served on multiple organization boards. She is supported by We the Parents.
Spitler, of Niles, has been on the board since 2014 and is currently the board secretary. He is a plant manager at Consumers Concrete in Niles.
Bridgman Public Schools
Three people are seeking two positions on the Bridgman school board in November.
Vice President JoAnn DeMeulenaere and Treasurer Brad Owen are being challenged by Bob Cook. All three live in Bridgman.
DeMeulenaere is a medical malpractice defense paralegal and has a bachelor’s degree from Purdue University. She was first elected to the school board in 2009.
She and her husband, Joe DeMeulenaere, have three children – one an adult and two who are 17.
Owen was first elected to the school board in 2011. He is a nuclear digital control system engineer and has a bachelor’s degree in manufacturing systems engineering from GMI Engineering & Management Institute.
He and his wife, Molly Owen, have two adult children.
Cook is a medical device executive. He is a 1982 graduate of Bridgman High School and received his bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Trine University and master’s in business administration from the University of Notre Dame.
He and his wife, Angel Cook, have two adult children. Cook has been endorsed by We the Parents.
Buchanan Community Schools
Five people are running for two six-year terms on the Buchanan Board of Education.
Incumbent board member Harvey Burnett is facing off with four challengers, Jennie Brackett, Mary Macigewski, Tra’sha Myers and Donald Ryman. All are Buchanan residents. Incumbent Chris Lee did not file to run for re-election.
Burnett has been on the board for 22 years and is the current board president. He is also the Buchanan police chief.
Brackett is making her first run for the school board. She is a longtime school and community volunteer.
Macigewski is making her first run for office. She has been endorsed by We The Parents.
Myers is also making her first run for office.
Ryman is a former Berrien County commissioner, serving in that position for 16 years. He has been endorsed by We The Parents and the South County Republican Club.
Coloma Community Schools
Eight candidates are running for four available seats on the Coloma Community Schools Board of Education.
Dustin Blaskie has worked for 18 years in law enforcement and currently serves as a public safety officer for the city of St. Joseph. He has been elected to union boards in the past and has been endorsed by We the Parents, the 1776 Project and Conservative Country USA.
Joy A. Dillard owns a used car dealership.
Deb Frank is a retired software analyst. She has served on the Hagar Township Board of Trustees, the Hagar Township parks department, the Hagar Township Board of Review, Hagar Township Zoning Board of Appeals, North Berrien Fire and Rescue, TwinCATS and the Paw Paw River Coalition. She has the endorsement of We the Parents, the 1776 Project and Conservative Country USA.
Dave Goodyear, who cold not be reached, is endorsed by We the Parents.
Steven Groendyk, now retired, had a 42-year career with Indiana Michigan Power and has served on the Coloma school board for two years, as well as on his church consistory, North Berrien Fire and Rescue and the Coloma Lions Club. He is endorsed by the Coloma Education Association and the Coloma Teachers to the Michigan Education Association.
Nicole Cottier Hickmon has been a speech language pathologist for more than two decades. She has served on the Coloma school board for six years, acting currently as secretary and previously as treasurer.
Heidi Ishmael works for a global finance company and has served on the Coloma school board since 2008 as both trustee and president. She is the Michigan Association of School Boards legislative liaison and the Berrien/Cass School Board Association. She has the endorsement of the Coloma Education Association.
Doug Kraemer works in supply chain management with an automotive supplier. He has served on the Coloma school board for more than eight years and is endorsed by the Coloma Education Association and Coloma Teachers to the Michigan Education Association.
Dowagiac Union Schools
Six candidates are vying for three seats on the Dowagiac Union Schools Board of Education.
Kristyn Turner Badgero is an internal communications and engagement coordinator at Honor Credit Union. She formerly taught for the district.
Brent Brewer is the vice president for enrollment and campus life at Southwestern Michigan College and has previously served on the Dowagiac school board.
Stephanie Cooper-Tucker, who did not respond to request for comment, is also running.
Rob Ickes works in asphalt sales and is a heavy equipment operator.
Karen Langley owns Preferred Insurance Services with her husband.
Craig Schmidt formerly worked in school administration and now works in professional development for educators.
Lakeshore Public Schools
Four people are seeking two seats on the Lakeshore school board, with another candidate running unopposed for a partial-term seat.
Running for two open six-year seats on the November ballot are incumbent Scott Allan and challengers Lori VonKoenig, Holly Goodline and Joe Helms. The terms of the winners will end Dec. 31, 2028.
Trustee Bill Scaletta is running unopposed for a partial seat, with its term ending Dec. 31, 2026. He was appointed to take the place of Tonya Jahnke, who resigned as a trustee in October 2021 after taking a position as a staff member for the school district.
Allan, VonKoenig and Scaletta are endorsed by For the Love of Lakeshore. Goodline and Helms have been endorsed by We the Parents.
Allan was first elected to a partial term in 2020. The partial term was created after former Trustee Melissa Essig resigned due to her leaving the state for a new job. He and his wife, Erin Allan, have two children, ages 13 and 16, who both attend Lakeshore Public Schools. Allan has a bachelor’s degree from Baylor University and works as a medical laboratory scientist.
VonKoenig worked for 34 years in education before retiring as Lakeshore’s director of bands in 2020. She now works as a licensed professional counselor at Centered on Wellness, which specializes in the mental health for children and adolescents. She and her husband, Edward VonKoenig, have two adult children and three grandchildren. VonKoenig graduated from Lakeshore High School in 1980, received a bachelor’s degree in music education in 1984, and a master’s degree in counseling and educational psychology in 1994.
Goodline is a former kindergarten teacher with more than 10 years of experience in education. Goodline and her husband have two adult children, a 9-year-old boy and a 10-month-old girl. She has a bachelor’s degree from Siena Heights University and a master’s degree in educational leadership from Western Michigan University. She completed her teacher certification at Bethel University and has an administrator’s certificate in Michigan.
Scaletta worked for 39 years in education before retiring as the principal at Lakeshore High School in 2011. He and his wife have three adult children, three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Scaletta has a bachelor’s degree in social science education from Michigan State University and a master’s degree in educational leadership from Western Michigan University.
Helms, who did not respond to requests for information, stated on the We the Parents website that he’s a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corp., a local entrepreneur and the father of three children.
New Buffalo Area Schools
Eight people are competing for five seats on the New Buffalo Area Schools Board of Education.
Denise Churchill and Todd Tanksley are running for a six-year term.
Churchill, of New Buffalo, is a finance executive in sales. She is president of the Friends of New Buffalo Township Library and past president and vice president of Lakeshore Cottages Homeowners’ Association.
Tanksley, of New Buffalo, is a purchasing agent and has not previously held office. He is endorsed by We the Parents.
Bradley Brunner, Ashley Grzywacz, Patrick Kennedy and Lisa Werner are competing for two four-year terms.
Brunner, of New Buffalo, is director of state and district partnerships for the nonprofit company, College Board. He has not previously held office.
Grzywacz, of New Buffalo, is the mother of five elementary school aged children and has not previously held office. She is endorsed by We the Parents.
Kennedy, of New Buffalo, works in finance and has served on the local Community Sports Board. He is endorsed by We the Parents.
Werner, of New Buffalo, has served 18 years on the New Buffalo school board and is currently the board president. She is a registered nurse and business owner.
Justin A. Baney and Vanessa Thun are running for two two-year terms.
Baney, of New Buffalo, is a social worker. He has not held office before. He is endorsed by We the Parents.
Thun, of New Buffalo, is a business owner and president of the Railroad Museum. She serves on the city’s Tax Review Board and Election Committee.
Niles Community Schools
Four people are seeking two positions on the Niles Community Schools Board of Education.
Vice President Mark Weber and Trustee Dana Daniels are being challenged by Krystal McCully and Jamie Turay. All live in Niles.
Weber was first appointed to the school board in 2016 and was elected to a six-year term later that year. He is CEO of the YMCA of Greater Michiana and has a master’s in business administration in finance and economics.
Besides being on the Niles school board, Weber said he serves on a variety of boards for organizations that focus on community health, youth development and economic development in the community, including on Spectrum Health Lakeland Foundation, Be Healthy Berrien and the Niles Chamber of Commerce. He and his wife have two adult children and a granddaughter.
Daniels was first elected to the school board in 2003. He and his wife, Barbara Daniels, have one adult daughter. He retired after working in information technology for 30 years and in mortgage banking for nine years.
McCully and Turay did not respond to requests for information. Both have been endorsed by We the Parents.
McCully stated on the We the Parents website that her 16-year-old son is homeschooled and participates in district activities via the Niles Homeschool Partnership.
Turay stated on the website that she is a business owner and has a business administration degree from Purdue Global University. She is the mother of two children, ages 14 and 17, and an adult son.
St. Joseph Public Schools
Four candidates are running for two seats on the St. Joseph Public Schools Board of Education.
Luz Bargren, who owns her own dental practice, has the endorsement of We the Parents and the 1776 Project.
Barry Conybeare, who owns his own law practice, has served on the St. Joseph school board for more than 10 years and has the endorsement of the St. Joseph Education Association.
Rick Dyer has worked as both the president of United Federal Credit Union and CEO of Edgewater Bank. He has served on the board of education for four years and has the endorsement of the St. Joseph Education Association.
Renee Peddie has worked in education and currently works as a national education trainer. She founded a STEM nonprofit for foster care children. Peddie was endorsed by We the Parents and the 1776 project.
Watervliet Public Schools
Five candidates are running for two seats on the Watervliet Public Schools Board of Education in November.
Wendy Hart is a fourth-grade teacher, who has served one partial term on the Watervliet school board.
John Oliphant works for the Pokagan Band as an IT professional. He has served on the Watervliet school board for six years and currently acts as secretary.
Dianne Pecharich has worked in corporate sales for more than two decades. She has the endorsement of We the Parents and the 1776 Project.
Patty Poole-Henagan is a cosmetologist.
Angie Roberts is a jeweler at Vincent Jewelers. She is endorsed by We the Parents and the 1776 Project.