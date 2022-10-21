37th House District
In Michigan’s newly drawn 37th House District, incumbent state Rep. Brad Paquette, 35, is being challenged by Naomi Ludman, 75, a Democrat from Dowagiac.
Paquette, a Republican from Niles, is serving his second term in office.
Ludman is a retired community college professor and administrator.
This district includes southeastern Berrien County and western Cass County.
38th House District
Candidates for the 38th House District are Democrat Joey Andrews and Republican Kevin Whiteford.
Andrews, 34, of St. Joseph, is a policy analyst for the Michigan AFL-CIO.
Whiteford, 57, of South Haven, is a CPA at Whiteford Wealth Management Inc. and is a registered investment advisor. His wife, Mary Whiteford, could not run for reelection due to term limits.
This district includes parts of Berrien, Van Buren and Allegan counties. It hugs about 75 miles of the Lake Michigan Shoreline from the Michigan/Indiana state line through Berrien County to north of Douglas in Allegan County.
39th House District
In the 39th District, incumbent state Rep. Pauline Wendzel, a Republican, is being challenged by Democrat Jared Polonowski.
Polonowski, 37, lives in Otsego Township and works as a subcontractor.
Wendzel, 32, of Watervliet, is serving her second term as a state representative.
The 39th District includes most of Van Buren County and parts of Berrien and Allegan counties.