In Michigan’s newly drawn 37th state House District, incumbent state Rep. Brad Paquette, will face Republican challenger James Dennis (J.D.) Haughey in the August primary election. The winner will face Democrat Naomi Ludman in the November election. She is unopposed in the primary.
This district includes southeastern Berrien County and western Cass County.
There is a hotly contested race in the primary for the 38th state House District, with two Democrats and three Republicans running. The candidates are Democrats Joey Andrews and Annie Brown, and Republicans George Steven Lucas, Troy Rolling and Kevin Whiteford. Whiteford’s wife, state Rep. Mary Whiteford, could not run for reelection due to term limits. One Democrat and one Republican will move on to the November general election.
This district includes parts of Berrien, Van Buren and Allegan counties. It hugs about 75 miles of the Lake Michigan shoreline from the Indiana state line through Berrien County to north of Douglas in Allegan County.
In the 39th state House District, which includes most of Van Buren County and parts of Berrien and Allegan counties, Incumbent state Rep. Pauline Wendzel, a Republican, is being challenged by Republican Matthew (Matt) Nilson of Hartford. The winner will square off in the November general election against Democrat Jared Polonowski, who is unopposed in the primary.
37th District
Ludman, 75, of Dowagiac, is a retired educator with no political experience.
Haughey, 37, of Three Oaks, is the owner of the Featherbone Restaurant in Three Oaks, has served on the Downtown Development Authority Board of Three Oaks and has been a precinct delegate.
Paquette, 35, of Niles, is serving his second term in office. He was elected to serve the 78th District in the Michigan House of Representatives in November 2018, and lives in the newly created 37th District.
38th District
Andrews, 34, of St. Joseph, is a licensed attorney and policy analyst at MI AFL-CIO. He ran for the state House in 2018, in what was then the 79th district. In 2020, he was a regional field director for the One Campaign working on Gary Peters and Joe Biden’s races.
Brown, 61, of South Haven, served as West Michigan regional coordinator for U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, served 13 years on the South Haven Board of Education, and worked as a staff assistant for U.S. Sen. Carl Levin when he was in office. She is a former vice chairperson of the Van Buren County Democratic Party and has worked on various political campaigns.
Lucas, 64, of Harbert, is a small business owner and real estate broker. He has no past political experience but has served as president of two nonprofit organizations.
Rolling, 49, of Benton Harbor, is the owner/manager of Redtie Concierge. In the 2008 election cycle he served as Michigan’s chairman of African-Americans for John McCain for president. He co-founded the Frederick Douglass Foundation in 2008 and The Political Co. in 2012. He served as vice chairman of the Michigan Republican Party in 2009 and 1010.
Whiteford, 57, of South Haven, is the owner and operator of multiple small businesses with the two main businesses being Whiteford Wealth Management Inc., and Whiteford Properties Inc., both located in South Haven. He served six years on the South Haven Downtown Development Authority until May of this year.
39th District
Nilson, 51, of Hartford, is a retired U.S. Army Special Forces soldier, small business owner and high school wrestling coach. He has no past political experience.
Polonowski, 37, of Otsego Township, is a maintenance contractor. He has no prior political experience, but took a political science course in college and has served two years on a Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.
Wendzel, 32, of Watervliet, is serving her second term as a state representative. She previously worked as the product brand development manager at Coloma Frozen Foods, the assistant deputy clerk for Bainbridge Township and the program director at the North Berrien Historical Museum.