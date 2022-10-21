Michigan voters will consider three proposals on Nov. 8, including measures that would enshrine abortion rights, reform term limits and allow nine days of early voting.
Proposal 1
Prop 1 would amend the state constitution to reduce the maximum length a lawmaker can serve in the Legislature from 14 years to 12 years. It would also allow them to serve the full tenure in one chamber. Currently, lawmakers can serve up to six years in the Michigan House and eight years in the Senate.
Proposal 2
Prop 2 would amend the state constitution to allow nine days of early voting, as well as:
Publicly subsidize absentee ballots and a tracking system for the ballot location.
Continue to allow registered voters without a state ID to sign an affidavit attesting to their identity.
Allow public sources and charities to fund elections, subject to disclosure rules.
Allow voters to register for absentee ballots for all future elections.
Require ballot drop boxes for every 15,000 voters in a municipality.
Establish that post-election audits can only be conducted by state and local officials.
Require canvass boards to only certify election results based on the official vote counts.
Proposal 3
Prop 3 would amend the state Constitution to make reproductive freedom a right, repealing a decades-old law that makes abortion a felony. The law was set to take effect after the U.S. Supreme Court last month struck down Roe v. Wade, but a Michigan judge has issued an injunction blocking the state law from being enforced.