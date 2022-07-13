Two incumbents will try to hang onto their Michigan Senate seats as they face challengers in the August primary election.
Following redistricting in state boundaries, Republican state Sen. Kim LaSata changed her address so as to not face incumbent Republican Aric Nesbitt, who is running in the 20th District. She moved her primary residence to the newly drawn 17th District, where she is being challenged in the primary election by Republican Jonathan Lindsey. The winner will face Democrat Scott Rex Starr in the November general election. Starr is unopposed in the primary.
The 17th District includes the southern part of Berrien County, all of Cass, St. Joseph and Branch counties and parts of Calhoun, Jackson and Hillsdale counties.
In the newly drawn 20th District, Nesbitt is being challenged in the primary by Republicans Kaleb M. Hudson and Austin Kreutz. The winner will face Democrat Kim Jorgensen Gane, D-Benton Harbor, in the general election. She is unopposed in the primary.
The 20th District encompasses all of Van Buren County, except for Antwerp Township and the Village of Mattawan; the top half of Berrien County, which includes St. Joseph and Benton Harbor; most of Allegan County, except for the area surrounding Holland, Plainwell and Otsego; and a small portion of Kent County that includes Byron and Gaines townships, along with Byron Center in southern Kent County.
17th District
LaSata, 59, of Niles, is a former teacher and current state senator. She was elected to the state House of Representatives, where she served 2017-18 before being elected to the Senate in 2019. Prior to holding public office, she served as a volunteer for numerous local Republican candidates and Ronald Reagan’s campaign for president.
Lindsey, 37, of Bronson, recently left a private sector executive job to campaign for a Senate seat. He is a former U.S. Army Special Forces soldier.
Starr, 44, of Coldwater, works as a chef at Maple Lawn Nursing Home in Coldwater. He has no political experience.
20th District
Hudson, 20, of Cutlerville, is employed at Rapid Packing. He has no past political experience.
Kreutz, 69, of Allegan, is a pastor and has been a precinct delegate for three terms.
Nesbitt, 42, of Lawton, is a state senator. He served in the state House of Representatives 2011-17 and was elected to the Senate in 2019.