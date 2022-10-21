In Michigan Senate races in the 17th and 20th Districts, two newcomers face each other, and one incumbent faces a challenger.
17th Senate District
In the newly drawn 17th District, Jonathan Lindsey, a Republican from Bronson, is running against Democrat Scott Rex Starr of Coldwater. Incumbent Sen. Kim LaSata lost to Lindsey in the August primary election, while Starr ran unopposed in the primary.
Lindsey, 37, is a former U.S. Army special forces solider. He recently left a private sector executive job to run for office.
Starr, 44, works as a chef at the Maple Lawn Medical Care facility in Coldwater. He has no political experience.
The 17th District includes the southern part of Berrien County, all of Cass, St. Joseph and Branch counties, and parts of Calhoun, Jackson and Hillsdale counties.
20th Senate District
In the 20th Senate District, incumbent Republican Aric Nesbitt, 42, of Lawton, is being challenged by Democrat Kim Jorgensen Gane, 56, of St. Joseph. She is a writer, community organizer and activist.
The 20th District encompasses all of Van Buren County, except for Antwerp Township and the Village of Mattawan; the top half of Berrien County, which includes St. Joseph and Benton Harbor; most of Allegan County, except for Holland, Plainwell and Otsego; and a small portion of Kent County that includes Byron and Gaines townships, along with Byron Center in southern Kent County.