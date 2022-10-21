Governor
Incumbent Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is running for reelection to a second term and is set to face Republican nominee Tudor Dixon in the general election.
Mary Buzuma will represent the Libertarian Party in the Nov. 8 election, while Kevin Hogan is with the Green Party and Daryl M. Simpson is on the ballot for the Natural Law Party.
Secretary of State
Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, a Democrat, was first elected in 2018 and is running for a second and final four-year term. Her Republican challenger is Kristina Karamo, who rose to prominence after questioning the state’s 2020 election results.
Libertarian Gregory Scott Stempfle, U.S. Taxpayers Christine C. Schwartz and Green Party nominee Larry James Jutchinson Jr. will also appear on the ballot.
Attorney General
Attorney General Dana Nessel, a Democrat, is running for a second and final four-year term against three challengers.
Matthew DePerno, a Portage attorney, is the Republican challenger. Joseph W. McHugh Jr. is representing the Libertarian Party and U.S. Taxpayers will have Gerald T. Van Sickle on the ballot.