With the exception of the 5th Congressional Republican primary, the major party nominations for Congress in Southwest Michigan are largely uncontested.
In the 4th Congressional District race, Bill Huizenga is the lone Republican in the GOP primary, and the Democratic Party will have no one on the primary ballot. However, Joseph Alfonso is running a write-in campaign to get on the November ballot.
The 4th District includes the Berrien County cities of St. Joseph, Benton Harbor, Coloma and Watervliet and the townships of St. Joseph, Benton, Hagar, Coloma, Watervliet and Bainbridge, as well as small sections of northwestern Lincoln Township and northwestern Roylaton Township. It also includes all of Van Buren and Allegan counties and parts of Kalamazoo, Calhoun and Ottawa counties.
Three Republicans are facing off for the 5th Congressional District race, with incumbent U.S. Rep. Tim Walberg and challengers Sherry O’Donnell and Elizabeth Ferszt. Bart Goldberg is the lone Democrat in the Democratic primary.
The 5th District spans from Lake Michigan to Lake Erie along Michigan’s southern border and contains the rest of Berrien County not included in the 4th District, and all or parts of Cass, St. Joseph, Kalamazoo, Calhoun, Branch, Jackson, Hillsdale, Lenawee and Monroe counties. U.S. Rep. Tim Walberg, R-Tipton, will be the only incumbent in District 5. He currently represents District 7.
4th Congressional District
Huizenga, a 53-year-old Republican candidate, co-owns and operates Huizenga Gravel Company, having started his career in real estate. He worked as an aide to U.S. Rep. Pete Hoekstra and was elected to the state House, where he served three terms. He has been in the U.S. House since his election in 2010.
Alfonso, a 32-year-old write-in candidate for the Democratic ticket, is a Marine Corps veteran. He worked in sales and banking after his military service, before launching an unsuccessful bid for Ottawa County treasurer. He has been active in local teacher and labor unions.
5th Congressional District
Ferszt, a 59-year-old Republican challenger, is a professor at Jackson College, teaching English and is a law student in Lansing.
O’Donnell, a 59-year-old Republican challenger, is a doctor of osteopathy and owns and operates Rappha Medical Center in St. Joseph. She has served as a department chair for Spectrum Health Lakeland and has led medical missions to disaster areas and war zones, as well as locally.
Walberg, a 71-year-old Republican incumbent, began his career as a pastor in 1973. From there, he served in the state House from 1983-99, before working at a variety of nonprofits. Since 2007, with the exception of 2009-11 where a Democrat took the seat, he has served in the U.S. House for what was the 7th District.
Goldberg, a 63-year-old Democratic candidate, has run his own Chicago law practice since 1981, specializing on real estate and estate planning. He runs the practice remotely from Michigan. Goldberg ran unsuccessfully in 2018 for a state Senate seat in Illinois.