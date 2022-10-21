Oregon's 5th Congressional District is a true toss-up this election, a rarity in a state that's seen on the national stage as reliably blue. The district, which was significantly redrawn, hasn't been held by a Republican in a quarter-century. But the primary defeat of centrist Democrat Kurt Schrader by progressive challenger Jamie McLeod-Skinner and sweeping changes to its boundaries have created opportunity for Republicans. The seat is now being closely watched as one that could flip. Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer hopes to capitalize on voter discontent over inflation, crime and homelessness while McLeod-Skinner is focused on her opponent's flip-flopping abortion stance.