During the 2022 midterms, some of Berrien County’s most contested races were for its school boards.
Despite more than two dozen challengers, incumbents largely held onto their seats in Tuesday’s elections. We the Parents, a political action committee, endorsed 25 candidates in 11 school districts across the county. Among those 25 candidates, only five mounted successful bids, and one of the five elected was an incumbent.
The district where the group saw the most success was Brandywine Community Schools, where all four WTP-endorsed candidates were elected to the seven-member board.
Born out of the Berrien County Parents for School Freedoms Facebook group, the PAC defined itself in opposition to mask mandates, critical race theory, certain social-emotional learning curriculums and library books they described as pornographic. WTP-backed candidates also promised to promote board transparency.
North of the Twin Cities, the political action committee saw no electoral gains, but several tight races. We the Parents spokesman Richard McCoy said the group is looking at those close races to see where they can improve.
“We want to thank all of the supporters throughout the county,” he said. “With their help, we were able to raise awareness to some issues that should be concerning to all parents.”
McCoy pointed to gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon, who won Berrien County with 54 percent of the vote. Her educational platform was similar to WTP’s platform, he said, but the school board candidates did not receive the same totals that the Republican hopeful did. In future races, McCoy said they would need to win over conservative voters who opted for school board incumbents.
“Most Berrien County voters agree with our policies, in terms of parental involvement and all the other various details that came up in the campaign. We realize based on our results that we have work to do in order to convert that into election results,” McCoy said. “We got to figure out what created that gap. And we have some ideas.”
In three of the districts – Lakeshore, Coloma and Watervliet – candidates not endorsed by We the Parents ran on similar platforms. McCoy said he believed this hurt the PAC’s performance in those races, where candidates fell short by small margins.
When asked whether the PAC would continue to endorse candidates in future Berrien County school board races, McCoy said it was too early to say.
“There’s another voice out there that has to be considered going forward,” he said.
Berrien Springs
Incumbent Kim Keigley and newcomer Mike Shembarger were elected to the two open seats in Berrien Springs. The seats are both six-year terms. Keigley is one of the five WTP candidates to be elected, unique among all WTP candidates in that she was an incumbent, not a challenger.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to continue serving in the Berrien Springs Public School district,” Keigley said in a prepared statement. “By electing myself, the voters solidified their choice for common sense governance, courageous leadership in difficult times and situations, and keeping education simple and to the basics. Being accountable to the electorate is our job No. 1.”
She also expressed her excitement to work with Shembarger, who is a former Berrien Springs teacher and principal.
“Winning last night, it was just an honor for me, and I look forward to serving the community and the kids,” said Shembarger.
Candidate Justin Turner was the other WTP candidate in the Berrien Springs election. Stephanie James and Bindy Powell-Latino also ran independently.
Brandywine
The Brandywine school board will have a lot of new faces now that four We the Parents candidates won seats Tuesday on the seven-member board.
The winners were Thomas Payne, Angela Seastrom, Michelanne McCombs and Elaine McKee. They ousted incumbents Mary Wixted Duis, Dennis Hinsey and Jason Spitler. Incumbent Janis Exner did not run for reelection.
When contacted by phone after the election, Payne said he and the other three candidates focused on talking to community members for four weeks leading up to the election. Payne said now it’s time to work with the remaining school board trustees, administration and teachers to move the district forward in a positive way.
“We’re not against anyone,” he said. “... Every decision we make, every recommendation that we give, every program that we implement will be based first and foremost on what’s in the best interests of every child in the Brandywine community.”
Brandywine Superintendent Travis Walker, who started in that position July 1, said he’s excited to have a chance to work with the new school board.
“We’ll have four new board members and a relatively inexperienced superintendent, so we’ll have to see what happens,” he said. “We have a great community and an awesome staff. ... We’re going to continue to do what is best for students.”
Bridgman
Both incumbents on the Bridgman school board kept their seats after successfully fighting off challenger Bob Cook, who was endorsed by We the Parents.
Vice President JoAnn DeMeulenaere and Treasurer Brad Owen will remain on the board.
“I am thankful for the trust the voters have in my ability to serve as a member of the Bridgman Board of Education,” DeMeulenaere said in a written statement. “I am looking forward to continuing to work with the teachers, parents, administration and the community. My job as a board member is to provide the best possible education and learning opportunities/environment to the students. I feel we have a highly effective board and we will continue to make Bridgman Public Schools an example of educational excellence.”
Buchanan
Newcomer Jennie Brackett will join incumbent Harvey Burnett on the Buchanan school board on Jan. 1 after they both won their races Tuesday.
They defeated two We the Parents challengers, Mary Macigewski and Donald Ryman, along with Tra’sha Myers.
Burnett, who was first elected to the board almost 20 years ago, said he’s excited to be able to continue supporting the school district.
He said he will continue helping the superintendent to improve test scores. Another focus will be how to repair the district’s aging infrastructure since the bond proposal didn’t pass.
Coloma
Incumbent trustees on the Coloma Community Schools Board of Education won all five races – four of which were contested. The contested races were close, as We the Parents challenger Deb Frank narrowly fell behind incumbent Steve Groendyk by 12 votes for a four-year term. Frank said if the official vote difference is fewer than 15 votes, she will request a recount.
The incumbents who secured reelection for a four-year term are Groendyk, Nicole Hickmon, Heidi Ishmael and Doug Kraemer. Incumbent Cynthia LaGrow won the seat for a two-year partial term. The WTP challengers were Frank, Dustin Blaskie and Dave Goodyear. Joy Dillard also challenged the incumbents, without a WTP endorsement.
“I would like to extend my gratitude to all those who took the time to vote, particularly those who expressed their unwavering support of Coloma Community Schools and the five incumbents,” Hickmon said in a statement. “I am honored that we are being offered the opportunity to continue our work within the district, serving the faculty, students and community of Coloma.”
Ishmael received 1,690 votes, Kraemer took home 1,607, Hickmon got 1,513 votes and Groendyk received 1,459. Frank’s unofficial count had her receiving 1,447 votes.
“I am excited to continue in partnership with the Board of Education that hired me and continue the work for our district’s staff, students, and families to continue to better our district!” Coloma Superintendent Dave Ehlers said in a statement Wednesday.
Lakeshore
Lakeshore school board incumbent Scott Allan was reelected Tuesday night, along with Lori VonKoenig, who retired in 2020 as the district’s director of bands after being in education for 34 years.
They defeated Holly Goodline and Joe Helms, candidates who were endorsed by We the Parents. Also running was Trustee Bill Scaletta, who was unopposed for a partial seat.
Allan said it was at times a contentious race, but hopes they can come together to do what is right for the children.
“We’ll just have to keep doing what I’ve done all along, and that’s listening and trying to work together to solve problems, and hopefully we can bring everyone together and move forward,” Allan said.
VonKoenig said it’s time for a fresh start.
“This has been a long process,” VonKoenig said. “I just want to go about the work of supporting the kids and the teachers.”
Superintendent Greg Eding said he’s talked to the candidates who won to congratulate them and plans to reach out to the candidates who lost.
“I’m not for or against any candidate,” he said. “There’s a lot of people who voted for them. I think that says something. I want to make sure that we can connect and that they know I appreciate the work they put into it and their focus on the education for kids.”
New Buffalo
Newcomer Denise Churchill won her race for a six-year term against Todd Tanksley, who was endorsed by We the Parents.
“My hope is that as leaders, the school board can help restore faith and trust where it has been questioned by some, and bridge this gap to move our district forward in a united fashion, while serving the interests of the children of New Buffalo with fairness and equality,” Churchill said in a statement.
Incumbent Lisa Werner and newcomer Brad Brunner won their races for a four-year term against WTP-endorsed candidates Ashley Grzywacz and Patrick Kennedy.
Newcomer Vanessa Thun defeated the WTP candidate Justin Baney for a partial two-year seat.
“We are proud of our victory and hope we can begin to unify our district,” Thun said in a statement. “NBAS is an incredible school system and by working together with parents, teachers and administrators we can continue to build on our success.”
St. Joseph
St. Joseph Public Schools incumbents Barry Conybeare and Rick Dyer reclaimed their seats Tuesday over We the Parents challengers Luz Bargren and Renee Peddie. On Wednesday, Bargren and Peddie congratulated the incumbents in separate statements and thanked their supporters.
“Thank you to our incredible supporters. We were honored to represent you. Go Bears!” Peddie said in a prepared statement.
St. Joseph saw some of the highest vote totals in favor of incumbent candidates. Superintendent Jenny Fee said she looks forward to continue her work with Conybeare and Dyer.
“Rick Dyer and Barry Conybeare have served St. Joseph Public Schools for many years. Both individuals consistently make decisions that best serve our students,” Fee said in a statement. “Since (I joined) the district over a year ago, Rick and Barry have been productive and effective partners who bring a student-first approach to their work.”
Watervliet
The incumbents John Oliphant and Wendy Hart were successful in their reelection bids, facing two WTP-endorsed candidates Dianne Pecharch and Angie Roberts and independent candidate Patty Poole-Henagan.