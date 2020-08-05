ST. JOSEPH — In a race that was tight to the finish, Republican challenger Julie Wuerfel unseated incumbent Berrien County 6th District Commissioner Chris Heugel, based on unofficial results from Tuesday's primary election.
Wuerfel led the race by a slim margin as votes were counted all night into Wednesday morning. With all precincts counted, Wuerfel beat Heugel 1,374-1,334.
“I’m excited to work for the people of Berrien County in my district,” Wuerfel, 57, of St. Joseph, said by telephone.
There is no Democratic challenger for the seat, so if the unofficial count holds up, she has a clear path to victory in the November general election. The term is for two years.
Heugel, 54, of St. Joseph, is completing his first term.
"I'm disappointed, but I respect the process and I'm excited to see what God has in store for me next," he said Wednesday morning. Heugel said he does not intend to ask for a re-count.
Wuerfel said she will bring a strong business background to the county board. She has a bachelor’s degree in public administration from Ferris State University and a master’s degree in marketing from Western Michigan University, and has owned a business for the last 20 years.
“There are ways we can help businesses of all sizes. I want to be a part of economic development policy-making and planning commissions,” she said.
Wuerfel and her late husband, Ken, opened the first Mosquito Squad business in Michigan. Ken died four years ago and Julie still owns and operates the business, which she said employs 30 people.
She said a balanced budget, economic development, broadband access and transparency in government will be her top four priorities as a county commissioner.
Berrien County’s District 6 commissioner represents Royalton and Sodus Townships, part of St. Joseph Township and part of Lincoln Township.