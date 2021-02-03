ST. JOSEPH — The Berrien County Emergency Management Office is reminding the community that the public warning system will be tested on Friday.
The Integrated Public Alert and Warning System (IPAWS) sends out a wireless emergency alert to cellphones that are subscribed to receive test alerts. The testing is scheduled for 3 p.m. Friday, but could be delayed until 4 p.m.
Capt. Rockey Adams, emergency management coordinator for Berrien County, said a different setting is used to turn on test alerts than is used to turn on actual live emergency alerts.
“It is important to understand how to turn your device on to receive test alerts,” Adams said. “Users may need to do an internet search or call their phone service provider to learn how their phone can be turned on to receive test alerts.”
Detailed information about IPAWS and B-WARN! systems is included with the Cook Nuclear Plant’s annual calendar.
According to the calendar, most wireless carriers automatically participate in the Wireless Emergency Alert system, so there is no reason to download an app. To ensure you receive the alerts, “airplane mode” should be turned off, and in the notification settings menu, users should turn on the “opt-in to receive alerts” setting, according to the calendar. In some phones the appropriate tabs may be listed under the “government alerts” portion of notifications, or under “wireless emergency alerts.”
In addition to the IPAWS testing, the county’s B-WARN! System will be tested at the same time on Friday. The county added B-WARN! Mass notification system to its alerting lineup to ensure alerts are sent to devices other than just cell phones. B-WARN! Allows users to sign up to receive alerts on landline phones, email, SMS, pagers and fax machines.
Adams said anyone wishing to troubleshoot issues during Friday’s test may use an online form available on the county’s website, www.bcsheriff.org. Click on the Emergency Management Division page under Public Warning Systems.