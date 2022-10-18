Saint Joseph, MI (49085)

Today

Light rain and wind early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low around 40F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Light rain and wind early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low around 40F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.