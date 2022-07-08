Matt Riemersma, his wife, Kathryn Riemersma, and their children, Arlynn, 4, and Georgina, not pictured, have opened The Boardwalk, a new wedding and event venue located along the St. Joseph River in Sodus Township.
Photos by Don Campbell / HP staff
SODUS — Ten years after they tied the knot, Matt and Kathryn Riemersma have opened a wedding venue of their own.
The couple hosted the grand opening for their event space, the former Fraternal Order of Police building, on their anniversary Thursday afternoon. Referred to as The Boardwalk, the venue sits along the St. Joseph River at 1100 Diller Road.