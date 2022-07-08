SODUS — Ten years after they tied the knot, Matt and Kathryn Riemersma have opened a wedding venue of their own.

The couple hosted the grand opening for their event space, the former Fraternal Order of Police building, on their anniversary Thursday afternoon. Referred to as The Boardwalk, the venue sits along the St. Joseph River at 1100 Diller Road.

Matt and Kathryn Riemersma have opened The Boardwalk, a new wedding and event venue in Sodus Township featuring extensive outdoor and indoor space.
Guests can take advantage of indoor and outdoor seating areas at The Boardwalk, a new wedding and event venue located along the St. Joseph River in Sodus Township.
A pool table and bar are pictured at The Boardwalk, a new wedding and event venue located along the St. Joseph River in Sodus Township.

