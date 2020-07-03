ST. JOSEPH — After more than a decade with Evergreen Real Estate, owner Kerry M. Wright II announced his firm will now be known as Wright Properties.
While he will remain connected to Harbor Shores as their exclusive real estate sales and marketing agent, Wright said the rebrand will give him a more unique business identity, refined communication tools, and a more robust online presence.
“I’m proud to represent and serve this beautiful corner of Michigan,” said Wright, a Berrien Springs native. “Between my passion for this area and my knowledge of home sales, I was ready to shed the Evergreen name and move forward through a bright, new lens.”
Wright became a broker in 2005 while living in Florida, where he helped open four master-planned communities. Afterward, he moved to Chicago, where he was recognized as a top producer in 2008.
Upon returning to Berrien County in 2010, Wright has earned several industry honors and awards, including completion of the Graduate Realtor Institute and has finished in the top 1 percent of sales among all agents in the Southwest Michigan Association of Realtors since 2014.
“My wife and I feel lucky to be raising our daughters here and making the most of all that Southwest Michigan has to offer,” Wright said. “We’re genuinely excited for this next chapter.”
Wright serves as vice president of the St. Joseph school board, is a graduate of Albion College and has a master’s from Aquinas College.
Wright Properties is a real estate firm in St. Joseph.