Berrien County Parks and Green Earth Electronics Recycling are partnering for an extended hours Electronics Recycling Collection Event. On Wednesday, July 15, and Thursday, July 16, Green Earth Electronics Recycling will stay open later than usual to collect and recycle electronics from residents. Green Earth is located at 4200 Niles Road, St. Joseph. Green Earth will stay open until 6 p.m. those days.
Accepted items include unwanted electronics only. There is a fee on some items. Most items are accepted at no cost to the participant. Accepted items include computers, laptops, computer equipment, computer peripherals, LCD monitors ($10 handling fee), CRT monitors ($10 handling fee), printers, copy and fax machines, wires and cords, audio visual equipment, LCD televisions ($20 handling fee), plasma televisions ($20 handling fee), tube televisions ($20 handling fee), stereo equipment, game consoles, air conditioners, dehumidifiers, refrigerators, kitchen and household appliances, microwaves, etc. Green Earth typically accepts any items with a cord or that run on a battery.
Participants are required to remain in their vehicle. Green Earth staff will unload items from vehicles. The fee on computer monitors and televisions is due at the event. Cash, check or credit/debit cards are accepted.
If you have questions, contact Green Earth Electronics Recycling at 269-326-1232, or visit www.greenearth1.com.
Berrien County Parks has worked with Green Earth Electronics Recycling since 2013 at the annual Community Recycling Collection Events. “Because of COVID, the Spring Recycling Events were canceled. The extended hours event is just one additional way we can bring this service to residents during this challenging time and encourage people to safely and properly get rid of unwanted electronics,” said Jill Adams, environmental property manager for Berrien County Parks, in a news release.
For information about other recycling options, visit www.berriencounty.org, then click “recycling services.” Or call Berrien County Parks, 269-983-7111 ext. 8234.
Green Earth is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., excluding holidays. The extended hours on July 15 and 16 will allow participants to come in anytime up to 6 p.m. on those days.