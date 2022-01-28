ST. JOSEPH — A second lawsuit has been filed in Berrien County Trial Court regarding three school districts mandating students and staff wear face masks to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Money to hire a lawyer to file the lawsuit was crowdfunded by the private Facebook group Berrien County Parents for School Freedoms, according to Victory Woodall, one of the administrators of the Facebook group.
“We are tired of co-parenting with the school district,” she said. “We are ready to take back our parental rights. Masking is our choice and we’re not standing for it anymore.”
She said no court date has been set yet. The case has been assigned to Berrien County Trial Court Judge Donna Howard.
The lawsuit was filed Jan. 21 against the Lakeshore, St. Joseph and Watervliet school districts and their respective boards of education, along with the districts’ superintendents.
The lawsuit alleges the three school districts are unlawfully making healthy students wear masks by overstepping their authority.
It was filed by four parents who have five children, ages 5-16 in the school districts.
The plaintiffs are asking for a restraining order, in an effort to prevent the school districts from enforcing the mask mandate. If a restraining order is not issued, they ask there be an order to show cause on why an injunction should not be issued.
They are also asking for immediate declaratory judgment on eight of the 10 counts in the motion.
When contacted by The Herald-Palladium, Lakeshore Superintendent Greg Eding and St. Joseph Superintendent Jenny Fee said they couldn’t comment on pending litigation. Watervliet Superintendent Ric Seager could not be reached for comment.
The first lawsuit was filed in September against the Berrien County Health Department, acting Health Officer Courtney Davis, as well as Bridgman High School, Lakeshore Middle School and Upton Middle School.
The lawsuit was prompted from a public order issued by the health department on Sept. 1, which required masks be worn in pre-K to 12th-grade education settings.
Berrien County Trial Court Judge Dennis Wiley canceled a hearing later that month after the order was rescinded due to language in the 2022 state budget, which stated health departments that issue emergency orders to combat the virus could lose state funding.
On Aug. 23, St. Joseph school board trustees approved requiring masks at all grade levels in the school district. Lakeshore school board trustees voted on Oct. 11 to mandate face masks after the health department rescinded its mask mandate.
Woodall said the Facebook page for the Berrien County Parents for School Freedoms was taken down for two hours Wednesday, with the administrators being told the page goes against Facebook’s community standards. She said it was later reinstated after they appealed the decision.