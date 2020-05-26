Spread out across Southwest Michigan are a group of best friends who have never met each other in person.
The three things that connect them are a Facebook group, a weekly Zoom call and a man named Zack.
These friends are part of the “Making Face Masks Volunteers” group on Facebook that have hand-made and donated about 4,000 masks to people all around Southwest Michigan during the coronavirus pandemic.
“When this is all over, and I know it’s going to be someday, we’re going to have a big party and get together in person finally,” said Chris VanDenburgh, one of the group’s founders. “I’m sure we’ll be friends for life after this.”
VanDenburgh, a retired nurse, said the group started when a nurse friend of hers asked if she could make some masks because they were worried about running out of PPE.
“They had two boxes left for all the nurses,” she said. “I was in bed. I got up, got dressed, went to JoAnn’s, bought some fabric, came home, looked up patterns on the internet and started sewing.”
Then VanDenburgh of St. Joseph realized she couldn’t do it all by herself, so she posted on Facebook.
Through likes and shares, people started calling her to ask her how they could join her cause.
“I kept meeting these amazing people asking, ‘What can we do? What can we do?’” VanDenburgh said. “It was amazing.”
Kate Mummaw was one of those people who called up VanDenburgh that day.
“I didn’t know how to sew, but asked how I could help,” Mummaw said. “She gave me some patterns and said, ‘Start cutting.’ It went from there.”
Soon VanDenburgh, Mummaw and about 20 other people were spending all their free time, and money, making masks, cutting out patterns and acquiring supplies.
Soon they found out the hospital wouldn’t take their homemade masks, but that there were lots of nonprofits, post office staffs, schools, factories, grocery delivery workers, and other organizations and groups that needed homemade masks.
Giving back
Each of the group members has their own connections to the community, which has allowed for them to fill needs in many pockets of the community.
Kat Schramm of Coloma coordinated getting Berrien RESA’s Blossomland Learning Center masks for their students and staff because her son goes there.
“I made masks for the entire Coloma Post Office and the Lincoln Township Police Department too,” she said.
Bonnie Lewis, who works for Whirlpool, has been one of the go-betweens for the group and United Way of Southwest Michigan and the Region IV Area Agency on Aging to get those groups masks to distribute.
The group filled a need by InterCare for 100 masks as well.
“It’s just gratifying to know they’re going where they’re needed,” VanDenburgh said.
Jerry Price, from Spectrum Health Lakeland, requested 50 masks from the group. When they arrived, he made a video thanking the group.
“His video brought me to tears,” Lewis said. “It was an important need and a very quick turnaround for us. To have him just talk to us was very cool.”
Mummaw, a St. Joseph resident, said it’s been very touching to see how many organizations the group has been able to help.
“One of the things about our little group, we haven’t turned anyone away yet,” she said. “Sometimes we have to send out the masks in batches, but we still are able to fulfill every request that has come in.”
Honor Credit Union heard about their cause and donated $500 to them to help pay for supplies.
She said donations have really made a difference in being able to make so many masks.
“The community has really come through in giving fabric and supplies, along with financial support, which has really made a difference,” Mummaw said.
JoAnn Fabrics
Lewis said JoAnn Fabrics, the fabric and craft store at The Orchards Mall, has been a great partner in collecting the masks.
When homemade masks started to be required, JoAnn Fabrics was one of the places that was collecting them.
Lewis would then pick up the masks and drop them off at United Way, or whichever group was in need of masks.
Fay Pressnitz, who recently joined the group, had been sewing masks and dropping them off at JoAnn Fabrics to be donated for months.
Lewis said when Pressnitz joined the group she connected the dots and realized she knew her through the way she sewed.
Mummaw said the group has been trying to support local fabric shops, and local chains like JoAnn Fabrics, for their supplies, though some, like elastic, have been hard to come by.
Supply drops
Getting materials to each other to sew with was a hurdle for the group at first with the state’s stay-at-home order.
“We want to social distance and protect each other, so we would just leave all of our masks and supplies out on our front porches,” Mummaw said. “But that took our time away from making the masks.”
Then Mummaw’s husband, Zack Cowell, was out of work due to the pandemic and offered to lend a hand.
“He has been helping the group by doing deliveries. It helps us all save time with what we do best,” she said.
The group members now call a supply drop from Cowell a “Zack Attack.”
“I put my masks in bags, and I label them, and hang them on my front door. Then the dogs bark and I go, ‘Zack’s here,’” VanDenburgh said.
Mummaw said one of the quirky parts of all of this has been getting to know people through their addresses.
“I had no idea what their faces looked like until we started our video chats, it was just grocery bags outside their house,” she said.
Setting goals
Schramm said when she started making masks she thought she needed a goal.
“I have to make it to 100. Then it was, oh my god, I have to get to 200,” she said.
Then, one of the group members gifted her a bottle of champagne.
“I decided, I’m not opening this until I get to 400. So I got to 400 and woke up the next morning, and I had made it to 450, and I’m like, ‘how did I forget to open that bottle of champagne?’ I’m still keeping it. I just rolled past 800 last night, so I’m saving it for 1,000,” Schramm said.
Pressnitz, of Spinks Corner (east of Benton Harbor), said she started by making about 30 masks, and her husband told her that was probably enough.
“But I called JoAnn’s and they said to keep making them,” she said. “My goal was 100. I had so much fun making those. My goal turned to 500, and then 1,000, and now the sky is the limit.”
Pressnitz said she didn’t do all the work herself.
“I couldn’t have done it without my family. They’ve given me so much help,” Pressnitz said.
The group’s youngest member gets help from her family too.
Samantha Spare, 11, joined the group when her mom saw the Facebook group and helped her make masks.
“My little brother does cut some of the masks and some of the ribbon, but I do most of it,” said Spare, an Eau Claire resident.
Also recruiting her family to help has been Renee Borah, owner of Affinity Salon & Spa in St. Joseph.
“It helps us get out of bed and have something to do everyday,” she said. “My son helps me deliver them, and the further away from the house the better.”
Finding a purpose
VanDenburgh said this pandemic has been tough on her because she’s very much a people person.
“This group has helped me so much. Just to have people to talk to. To know that even though we’re not face-to-face, we’re connected,” she said. “Getting up in the morning and knowing I’m going to make masks gives me a purpose.”
Lewis said many of the group’s members have found purpose during this time by helping to make masks.
“It feels good to have a real tangible thing we can do for our community,” she said.
Some of the group’s members hadn’t sewn since learning in home economics class in high school.
Some even went out and bought a sewing machine, or two, like Schramm.
Pressnitz said she believes if everyone keeps doing their part, “we can get through this, as a group, for our community.”
The group invites anyone to join to help out, or just to cheer others on.
Lewis said every mask was donated, as all of the sewers agreed not to sell their masks.
“The first goal we have is to help our community,” she said. “We don’t want anything out of it. We sew these masks with love. It’s all about love.”