ST. JOSEPH — The annual Berrien County Peace Officer’s Memorial Day Service has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the sponsoring FOP lodge is asking people to still remember the fallen police officers during National Police Week this week.
“On behalf of Fraternal Order of Police Blossomland Lodge 100, it is with great sadness that for the first time in over 30 years, we will be unable to hold the service,” said lodge Vice President Deniece Fisher, a retired St. Joseph police officer.
The service had been set for noon Friday.
“This decision to cancel was not taken lightly but due to the current situation involving the pandemic, we felt that it was in the best interest of families of our fallen officers, first responders and all those who attend the annual event,” Fisher said.
“We will never forget the sacrifices made by our fallen brothers who paid the ultimate price protecting and serving their communities. Their families will never be forgotten for the sacrifices they have made due to the loss of their loved one,” she added. “We hope everyone will remember all of the fallen law enforcement officers and their families not only on May 15 but every day.”
Fisher said the photos of the fallen officers will be on display between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. Friday, weather permitting, at the Berrien County Law Enforcement Memorial monument in Lake Bluff Park in St. Joseph, where the annual ceremony is normally held.
“We will also be reading the names of our fallen officers, with the video being available on YouTube and on the Blossomland Lodge No. 100 Facebook page @FOPLodge100,” Fisher said in an email. “We look forward to seeing everyone at our annual service in 2021.”
The officers whose names are engraved on the monument and who would have been honored at the service, and their departments and dates of death, are:
Patrolman Clarence Shockley, Niles City Police, Aug. 15, 1907
Trooper William Martz, Michigan State Police Paw Paw Post, March 12, 1925
Patrolman Francis LaMunion, St. Joseph Police, June 23, 1927
Patrolman Charles Skelley, St. Joseph Police, Dec. 14, 1929
Patrolman Vance Cooper, Niles City Police, March 4, 1937
Deputy Elton Stover, Berrien County Sheriff’s Department, Dec. 10, 1965
Sgt. Robert Stevens, Benton Township Police, April 29, 1970
Trooper Charles Stark, Michigan State Police New Buffalo Post, Dec. 31, 1971
Trooper Gary Rampy, Michigan State Police New Buffalo Post, Dec. 31, 1971
Trooper Steven Devries, Michigan State Police Niles Post, Oct. 12, 1972
Detective/Capt. Paul Winquist, Niles City Police, Nov. 11, 1980
Trooper Allan Peterson, Michigan State Police St. Joseph Post, Aug. 29, 1981
Trooper Robert Mihalik, Michigan State Police St. Joseph Post, Sept. 9, 1984
Patrolman Donald DeFord, Lincoln Township Police, March 14, 1988
Chief Keith Mills, St. Joseph Township Police, Oct. 18, 1988
Security Supervisor Joseph Zangaro, Berrien County Trial Court, July 11, 2016
Court Officer Ronald Kienzle, Berrien County Trial Court, July 11, 2016.
Former residents serving outside the area:
Officer Robert Polmanteer, Phoenix Police, May 4, 1984
Sgt. James Faraone, Salt Lake City Police, Sept. 18, 2001
Special Agent Paul Sorce, FBI Detroit, March 9, 2009
Fallen officers also will be honored today at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C. Although the usual gathering there cannot be held, a candlelight vigil and ceremony can be viewed online. Details and links are available at nleomf.org/programs-events/ national-police-week. candlelight-vigil.
This year’s national ceremony will recognize 135 officers who were killed in 2019, plus 172 who died in the line of duty in previous years but had not yet been recognized with inclusion on the memorial until now.