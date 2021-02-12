Berrien Springs students captured five of the six top spots in a regional competition sponsored by the Business Professional of America Organization, the district has reported. The five will compete in the state-level competition against 2,500 other students March 14-17. The students are: Melissa Eaton, Kris Aldrich, Sarah Chaudoir, David Chaudoir and Ruth Poling. Bob Irvin, acting high school principal, told the school board recently the winners were among 15 students the school entered in the competition.