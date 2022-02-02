25 years ago – 1997
The Benton Harbor Water Department can now monitor the city’s water mains with a computer aided sonar system which allows crews to find and measure leaks without tearing up streets and sidewalks.
35 years ago – 1987
The Benton Harbor Township Board amended its zoning ordinance to permit bed and breakfast inns in areas zoned agricultural and residential when a special permit is obtained from the township.
50 years ago – 1972
Downtown Benton Harbor merchants will offer a wide range of bargains to shoppers at their Dollar Days sale, opening tomorrow and running through Saturday. Dollar Days is a custom of long-standing Benton Harbor merchants.